Ryan Reynolds Surprises 'The View' in Audience

Ryan Reynolds and his mother, Tammy Reynolds, surprised the hosts of "The View" by joining the live studio audience for Monday's episode.

"Sometimes you look up and you go, Oh, this is really great, and then you look over and you go, Oh snap, there's Ryan Reynolds!" Whoopi Goldberg said, revealing the Golden Globe nominee was among audience members.

As the camera focused on Reynolds, the actor said being in the audience "is way less stressful than up there."

"My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday, she said, 'It's my dream to go to "The View,"'" he said.

"First off, I try to do what she says because you don't know what she's capable of: Unspeakable violence, my whole life.

"I didn't want to taste the back of her hand, so I said, 'Let's go to "The View."' I made a call, I told them I'm Blake's [Lively] husband."

The "Deadpool" star married Lively in 2012. They share four kids.

"I think my mom might have thought she was going be on 'The View,' maybe? I'm not sure," Reynolds continued.

The actor is known for his wit and humor, so it came as a shock to fans when, in 2023, he admitted to having mental health struggles.

In an interview with Page Six in October, Reynolds shared there were times when he found himself spinning "out of control." He also admitted he was "not always great" at maintaining his mental equilibrium.

"I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control," he added.

"Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not."

Reynolds said when he does become aware of those "out of control" moments, he turns to meditation in an attempt to "take time" for him to regroup.

"I tend to overbook myself when I'm spiraling that way," he explained. "I'm sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can."