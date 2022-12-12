'The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet' Star June Blair Dead at 90

June Blair, a 1950s and '60s actor best known for her role in "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," has died at age 90.

The star's daughter-in-law, Susan Nelson, confirmed that she died Monday of natural causes at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born Margaret June Blair in San Francisco on Oct. 30, 1932, she became a ward of the state of California, growing up with at least eight families after being abandoned by her father at 8 months and by her mother at age 3.

Blair made her onscreen debut in 1956 as a "Miss Lonelyhearts" columnist on CBS' "Our Miss Brooks." She went on to appear in several films including "Man of a Thousand Faces," "My Man Godfrey," "Top Secret Affair" and "This Could Be the Night" as well as on episodes of "Conflict" and "Bachelor Father." She was also featured as Playboy's Playmate of the Month in the January 1957 edition of the publication, according to Variety, before being cast in the 1960s sitcom "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet."

Blair first appeared on two episodes of the show in 1960 before abruptly being introduced as Mrs. June Nelson — the wife to David Nelson and daughter-in-law to Ozzie and Harriet — which aired on Oct. 12, 1961.

"I've always been an independent girl," she said in a 1963 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was afraid the Nelsons might try to absorb me, as it were, but they haven't. The way it's worked out, they're there if I need them, and they're not there when I don't."

Blair appeared in a total of 28 episodes of the series and remained attached through to its 14th and final season in 1966, Variety reported. Other acting credits include "Hawaiian Eye," "Sea Hunt and Bat Masterson," "The Fiend Who Walked the West," and "a Fever in the Blood." Her last onscreen credit came with "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet."

Blair married Nelson in May 1961 but they later divorced in 1975. Blair never remarried and is survived by her two sons, Daniel and James, and her granddaughter, Paige.