'Arrested Development' Actor Sentenced for Role in Capitol Breach

An actor known for his roles in "Arrested Development" "Bob's Burgers," and "Anchorman," was sentenced to a year and one day in prison for his role in the breach of the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jay James Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty in July to one felony charge of civil disorder after being accused of joining a crowd on the Capitol's lower west plaza during the Jan. 6 events and using his cellphone to film the scene, according to CNN.

Prosecutors claimed that Johnston filmed from the platform designated for President Joe Biden's inauguration and briefly held a police riot shield that had been stolen. Johnston also reportedly took part in an effort to push against police officers guarding one of the Capitol's entrances.

Prosecutors said Johnston "joined a group push against the police inside the tunnel, causing a Metropolitan Police Department Officer to be crushed between the crowd and a door," according to CNN.

Prosecutors further stated that despite Johnston's "clear knowledge of, and participation in, the violence used by rioters that day," he "sent messages to friends and family in the days after Jan. 6 claiming the events at the U.S. Capitol were exaggerated by the media and that it was a 'setup' by the police and Antifa," NBC News reported.

The Justice Department requested an 18-month prison sentence for Johnston, stating that he showed no remorse or willingness to take responsibility for his actions.

In a sentencing memo, Johnston's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, wrote that the government has "persistently overstated" Johnston's role in the events "because he is an acclaimed Hollywood actor, and the government is using his status to make a point to the public."

Johnston had "found great success in Hollywood as an actor, writer, and producer including accolades for his role as the voice actor for Jimmy Pesto, Sr. in the animated series 'Bob's Burgers' and as Officer Taylor in 'Arrested Development,'" wrote Woodward. But Johnston "has not been able to sustain his livelihood as an actor after his involvement at the Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Johnston was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.