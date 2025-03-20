WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: actor | hilaria baldwin | alec baldwin | the baldwins | yoga vida

Hilaria Baldwin Fires Back at Critics After Red Carpet Snap at Husband Alec

By    |   Thursday, 20 March 2025 12:56 PM EDT

Hilaria Baldwin has addressed criticism after a video of her snapping at her husband Alec Baldwin during a red carpet interview went viral.

Several days after the video emerged, the couple made light of the situation in a video posted to Instagram in which they are seen lying in bed together mouthing along to an audio clip of the interview. When the audio finished, Hilaria Baldwin asked her husband, "And that is called, what's the word of the day?"

To which he responded, "Manterrupting."

The term, they joked, could be a "positive" or a "negative" — or a case of "correctile dysfunction."

"The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time, or sometimes, our kids interrupt," she said.

Speaking to her husband, Hilaria Baldwin concluded the clip by saying, "And now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss."

Hilaria Baldwin also addressed the video in a separate Instagram video in which she is seen cuddling with him as he falls asleep. Whispering, she asked, "I'm having a lot of women tell me they'd treat me better than I'd treat you — do you want to make a change?"

Alec Baldwin jokingly responded, "Yeah, I think this isn't working."

A week earlier, the couple came under fire for an interview with Extra at a Planet Hollywood grand opening. Some fans criticized Hilaria Baldwin's behavior, with comments suggesting that "she's horrible to him" and accusing her of being "very rude."

In the video, Hilaria Baldwin reacted sharply when Alec Baldwin interrupted her while she was answering a question about their TLC reality show, "The Baldwins."

"Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking," she told the actor. "No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."

Turning to the camera, she then joked, "See, this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Hilaria Baldwin has addressed criticism after a video of her snapping at her husband Alec Baldwin during a red carpet interview went viral.
actor, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin, the baldwins, yoga vida
310
2025-56-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved