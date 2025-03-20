Hilaria Baldwin Fires Back at Critics After Red Carpet Snap at Husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin has addressed criticism after a video of her snapping at her husband Alec Baldwin during a red carpet interview went viral.

Several days after the video emerged, the couple made light of the situation in a video posted to Instagram in which they are seen lying in bed together mouthing along to an audio clip of the interview. When the audio finished, Hilaria Baldwin asked her husband, "And that is called, what's the word of the day?"

To which he responded, "Manterrupting."

The term, they joked, could be a "positive" or a "negative" — or a case of "correctile dysfunction."

"The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time, or sometimes, our kids interrupt," she said.

Speaking to her husband, Hilaria Baldwin concluded the clip by saying, "And now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss."

Hilaria Baldwin also addressed the video in a separate Instagram video in which she is seen cuddling with him as he falls asleep. Whispering, she asked, "I'm having a lot of women tell me they'd treat me better than I'd treat you — do you want to make a change?"

Alec Baldwin jokingly responded, "Yeah, I think this isn't working."

A week earlier, the couple came under fire for an interview with Extra at a Planet Hollywood grand opening. Some fans criticized Hilaria Baldwin's behavior, with comments suggesting that "she's horrible to him" and accusing her of being "very rude."

In the video, Hilaria Baldwin reacted sharply when Alec Baldwin interrupted her while she was answering a question about their TLC reality show, "The Baldwins."

"Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking," she told the actor. "No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."

Turning to the camera, she then joked, "See, this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."