'The Right Stuff' and 'Tremors' Actor Fred Ward Dead at 79

Fred Ward, known for his roles in "The Right Stuff" and "Tremors," has died at age 79.

A rep for the actor confirmed to the New York Post Friday in a statement that he died last weekend.

"I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79," the statement read.

No cause of death was revealed, but Ward's rep did share the star's last wishes — that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Ward's rep added that he spend the last few years of his life pursuing painting, which was his second favorite art form.

Ward started his career in mime and masque theater and performed in cabarets in Europe and Northern Africa before making his onscreen debut in 1974, when he was cast in Italian neorealist filmmaker Roberto Rossellini's "The Power of Cosimo" followed by "Cartesia" in 1975, according to Turner Classic Movies.

Ward later moved to Los Angeles where, according to the outlet, he supported himself selling jewelry on the street before landing his breakthrough role alongside Clint Eastwood in Don Siegel's "Escape From Alcatraz" in 1979.

Riding the wave of the film's success, Ward went on to star in various action comedies including "Southern Comfort" (1981), "Timerider: The Adventures of Lyle Swann" (1982), and "Uncommon Valor" (1983). That same year he landed one of his stand-out roles, as Gus Grissom in the 1983 space program movie "The Right Stuff" opposite Sam Shepard and Dennis Quaid.

Over the next two decades, Ward appeared in a number of TV shows before landing a role alongside Kevin Bacon in "Tremors" followed by its sequel, "Tremors 2: Aftershock." Other acting credits include "Exit Speed," "The Punisher," "Joe Dirt," "Sweet Home Alabama" as well as more recent appearances in "Miami Blues" and "True Detective."

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son, Django Ward.