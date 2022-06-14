×
'Seinfeld' Actor Philip Baker Hall Dies at Age 90

philip baker hall attends a premiere in 2009
Philip Baker Hall (Toby Canham/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:18 PM

Philip Baker Hall, an actor who appeared in 200 television shows including "Seinfeld" and "Modern Family" as well as over 80 films including "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "Zodiac," died Sunday at age 90.

His wife of nearly 40 years, Holly Wolfle Hall, confirmed that the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California, the Associated Press reported. 

"His voice at the end was still just as powerful," said Wolfle Hall, adding that her husband never retired from acting. His daughter, Anna Ruth Hall, confirmed that the cause of death was complications of emphysema, according to The New York Times.

Journalist Sam Farmer, who lived near Hall, also shared the news of his death in a touching tribute on Twitter.

"My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," Farmer wrote in a tweet. "He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Philip focused a large portion of his career on theater and was active in the Los Angeles scene after moving there in 1975. He appeared in various productions throughout his decades-long career, but he is best known for his roles in film and television. 

His acting break came in 1970 when he was cast in the film "Cowards," E! News noted. Several years later he gained attention with a guest role in the television series "Good Times." 

Philip appeared in films such as "Ghostbusters II," "The Truman Show," "Rush Hour," "In Good Company," "Without a Trace" and "Boogie Nights" as well as many television shows. 

Fans will remember Hall from the 22nd episode of "Seinfeld" in 1991, when he played Lt. Joe Bookman, the library investigator who comes after Seinfeld for a years-overdue copy of “Tropic of Cancer.” Hall was brought back to the hit sitcom for the finale and also by Larry David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm." 

Hall's most recent role was as Zelman Katz in the 2020 Netflix series, "Messiah."

Hall is survived by his wife and two adult daughters, Adella and Anna.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


