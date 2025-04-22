Academy Confirms Films Using AI Can Be Nominated for an Oscar

Films using artificial intelligence (AI) will still be eligible for top awards at the Oscars, it has been ruled.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced new guidelines stating that the use of AI and other digital tools would have no impact on a film's chances of receiving an Oscar nomination.

While generative AI, which is capable of producing text, images, audio, and video from basic prompts, played a role in creating some of this year's award-winning films, the Academy noted that human involvement would still be a key factor in determining the winners, BBC reported.

The Academy said its decision to update its rules regarding the use of generative AI tools was a recommendation from its Science and Technology Council.

In a separate rule change, the Academy also announced that members will now be required to view all nominated films in a given category before participating in the final round of voting to determine the winners.

Artificial intelligence drew attention at this year's Oscars after Adrien Brody won Best Actor for "The Brutalist," a film that used AI to enhance his Hungarian accent.

Similarly, "Emilia Perez," which won in the musical category, used voice-cloning technology to improve vocal performances.

During the 2023 Hollywood strikes, actors and writers raised concerns about the impact of AI on their jobs. Actress Susan Sarandon voiced fears about AI being used to replicate performers without consent, telling the BBC, "If you can take my face, my body and my voice and make me say or do something that I had no choice about, that's not a good thing."

Writers also warned studios might turn to tools like ChatGPT to replace human work in research and scriptwriting. The strikes ended with agreements that included safeguards on the use of AI in the industry.

Animators, meanwhile, told the BBC last year that generative AI tools still fall short of matching the quality of professional animation, especially at an award-winning level.

"It's like having a bad writer help you," said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder and chairman of global streaming service Rokit Flix.

"Sure it will get an outline done, but if you need something with emotional weight, an AI isn't going to get you an Oscar."