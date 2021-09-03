ABBA Thrills Fans With New Music, Concert

ABBA is making a comeback after nearly 40 years.

The band announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, explaining that it would be releasing a new album later this year and performing a concert in 2022.

"ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert," ABBA wrote. "Listen to two brand new songs now and pre-order ‘Voyage’ from the official store for first access to tickets."

The iconic Swedish pop group, comprising of Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog, first gained attention in 1974, after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with the single "Waterloo." What ensued was a decade-long career that included a world tour as well as the release of several hits such as "Mamma Mia!," "Dancing Queen," and "Super Trouper."

Behind the scenes, however, tension began bubbling to the surface. Things were initially running smoothly for ABBA. Ulvaeus and Fältskog married in 1971 and, several years later, Andersson and Lyngstad married. The first blow came in 1978, when Ulvaeus and Fältskog divorced. Then Andersson’s and Lyngstad split in 1981. The following year the group disbanded.

Now in their 70s, the foursome are ready to reunite.

"When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect," Fältskog said on Instagram. "But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!"

"At first it was just two songs, and then we said, 'Well, maybe we should do a few others,'" said Andersson, according to BBC.

In the end, they ended up recording 10 tracks. The first song to be released, "I Still Have Faith In You," is particularly significant as it symbolized the journey the band is about to embark on.

"When Benny played the melody, I just knew it had to be about us," said Ulvaeus, explaining the first song's origins.

"It's about realizing that it's inconceivable to be where we are," he continued. "No imagination could dream up that, to release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other's company, and have a total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody."

