Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Split

NFL star Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have gone their separate ways a year after revealing their engagement.

The news was confirmed to People by a source close to Rodgers.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source said. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Rodgers first revealed that he and Woodley were engaged in an offhand remark in February 2021 during a virtual appearance of NFL Honors broadcast, where he was named the most valuable player.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans," Rodgers said during his acceptance speech before dropping the bomb. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."

Woodley shared the news shortly after, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The actress admitted she never thought that she would be engaged to "someone who threw balls for a living" and joked that her dog approved of their relationship because the Green Bay Packers quarterback could throw a ball farther than three feet, Fox News reported at the time.

Rodgers had previously been dating former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick for two years but weeks after their split he alluded to a new relationship when he spoke about his "new and increased love of life" on the "Pat McAfee Show."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," he said. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."