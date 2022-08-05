Aaron Rodgers Credits Psychedelic Drugs for His 'Best Season'

Aaron Rodgers attributed the "best season" of his NFL career to psychedelic drugs.

Appearing on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," the Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke about how taking ayahuasca, which is a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, dramatically improved his mental health. Rodgers learned how to "unconditionally love myself," and the positive effects filtered down into other aspects of his life, including his career.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love," Rodgers said. "That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself."

Rodgers said he is only truly able to "unconditionally love others" if he can love himself unconditionally. And what better way to work on mental health, he said, than to have an experience like that?

The former Super Bowl champion has been open about his renewed passion for life, relationships and career. Rodgers said ayahuasca helped him in more ways than he could have imagined.

"I laid there afterward on my mat and then opened my eyes and it felt like I was opening my eyes for the first time," he said. "I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career."

Since taking the plant-based psychedelic, Rodgers said he also noticed a difference in his relationship with Packers teammates.

"The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them," he said. "They won’t care about what you say until they know how much you care."

After the podcast aired, Rodgers' rumored girlfriend Blu, who was first linked to him earlier this summer, took to social media to praise him for being open and honest about his experiences.

"Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves," she commented, according to the New York Post.