Aaron Carter, Fiancée Melanie Martin Split Days After Welcoming Baby

Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin have split a week after welcoming their son, Prince.

The musician revealed the news early Tuesday while lashing out at Martin in a series of candid tweets in which he accused her of working with his estranged family behind his back to leave him.

"Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in one tweet, stating that "there has been a very big lie" involving his sister communicating with Martin.

"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible," Carter wrote in another tweet.

"I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen," he continued in a separate tweet, adding in another tweet that Martin had said she was now moving to Las Vegas with their son.

"Seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again," Aaron wrote.

Fans have expressed concern over Carter's mental well-being. He has a history of drug use and previously admitted to taking a long list of prescription pills to deal with his mental health. During a 2019 episode of "The Doctors," he also revealed that he was a recovering drug addict.

"That’s my truth," he said, according to People, adding that these days he’s "doing amazing."

"I can say I’ve been through hell and back," he continued. "And I’m here to stay."

