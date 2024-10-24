'90s Music Star Matthew Sweet Suffers 'Debilitating Stroke'

Matthew Sweet, the 1990s hitmaker known for chart-topping singles "Girlfriend" and "Sick of Myself," suffered a "debilitating stroke."

The rocker's manager, Russell Carter, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Sweet experienced the medical emergency Saturday.

"Last week, Matthew Sweet was forced to cancel an extensive cross-country tour of both headline dates and opening slots for longtime friends, Hanson after suffering a debilitating stroke in Toronto late Saturday evening (October 12)," Carter said in a statement. "Matthew was quickly admitted to Toronto Western Hospital where he was put into excellent care and taken out of immediate danger.

"Matthew was transferred to a rehabilitation center back home in Omaha today where he will undergo extensive therapy. He is now on a long, difficult road to recovery."

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Catherine Lyons, who works on Sweet's management team, in an effort to help alleviate some of the singer-songwriter's medical bills and aid his stroke recovery.

"Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour," she wrote alongside the fundraiser. "He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery.

"We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden."

Lyons noted that "healthcare is not free for Americans in Canada" and Sweet needs "to be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks."

He will then undergo treatment and rehabilitation that they hoped could lead to a full recovery, she added.

"Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming," she wrote. "We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars. Your thoughts, love, and support will mean the world to him. But please donate financially if you possibly can. Matthew will be forever grateful to you."

As of Thursday morning, over $323,000 had been raised.

The musician, originally from Nebraska, gained recognition in Athens, Georgia, as a key figure in the '90s power-pop revival after his 1991 album "Girlfriend." Over the years, he has released 15 albums, with his most recent, Catspaw, released in 2021.