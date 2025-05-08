3 Doors Down Singer Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold revealed Wednesday on social media that he was diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer, after he fell ill and went to the hospital "a few weeks ago."

Doctors found the disease had spread to Arnold's lungs.

"I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung," Arnold, 46, said in an Instagram video. "And it's stage 4, and that's not real good."

Arnold said he has no fear.

"We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all," he said.

3 Doors Down has canceled its upcoming tour, which was set to kick off May 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"We're sorry for that," Arnold said. "And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit."

Captioning the video, Arnold again referenced the 2008 hit song.

"Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe 'It's Not My Time' is really my song," he wrote. "This'll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y'all for being the best fans in the world. We love y'all!"

3 Doors Down rose to prominence in 2000 with the breakout hit "Kryptonite," the New York Post reported. The band, formed in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996, originally included Arnold, guitarist Matt Roberts, and bassist Todd Harrell, with guitarist Chris Henderson joining two years later.