Bad Bunny Will Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday, 28 September 2025 10:12 PM EDT

Bad Bunny will bring his Latin rap and reggaeton swagger to the NFL's biggest stage in February, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in Northern California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation made the announcement Sunday, giving the Grammy Award performer the spotlight at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara.

The Puerto Rican superstar's selection comes amid another career-defining run. He's fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency this month that drew more than half a million fans and is leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November.

He has become one of the world's most streamed singers, with albums such as "Un Verano Sin Ti," an all-Spanish-language LP.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. ... This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that what Bad Bunny has "done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

The 31-year-old artist born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys. He has become a global ambassador for Latin music, starred in films such as "Bullet Train," "Caught Stealing," and "Happy Gilmore 2," and collaborated with top fashion houses. He'll enter the Latin Grammys as the leading nominee with 12, dethroning producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera.

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar shone with guest SZA in New Orleans, setting the record for the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers. His performance surpassed the audience for Michael Jackson's 1993 show.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


