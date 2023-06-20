'Asylum Seekers' — Left's Word Game on Illegal Immigrants

Have you noticed how rather suddenly the mainstream media and the leftist illegal immigration lobbyists have shifted the term "illegal alien" to "undocumented immigrant" to "migrant" — and now have finally settled on "asylum seeker."

This latest shift is not simply a play on words.

It's having seismic ramifications on our nation.

The open borders lobby quickly learned that by labeling illegal border crossers "asylum-seekers" they can take it to the next step and declare them as legal residents of America, as these new arrivals wait for a court hearing, probably a decade down the road.

US law certainly does allow one to stay in the country pending an asylum trial if one’s original entry into the country was through legal means.

That means coming in through a valid visa.

But now a cottage industry has sprung up, working either directly or indirectly with the cartels, to cross millions of people through our southern border illegally, and immediately upon apprehension utter the words: "I am seeking asylum."

President Biden, doing the bidding of his leftist flank, is allowing this bogus predicate to pass muster.

We know that the overwhelming majority of people seeking entry are doing so for economic reasons, not to flee political persecution.

In fact, only a small percent of all asylum applications have traditionally been approved in a court of law.

If you were seeking to come to the U.S., why wouldn’t you say “I’m seeking asylum” if doing so would give you a free pass?

This works out perfectly for the migrant seeking to cut the line and for the open borders advocates.

They continue to stream millions of people flooding the border, whom they can eventually seek to bestow citizenship and the right to vote.

Of course, they realize that about two-thirds of the new arrivals will likely vote Democratic.

President Biden can end this travesty at this very moment, by simply reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy.

An effective policy he inherited.

Asylum applications were permitted in the Trump administration, but only if the applicant remained in Mexico, or any other southern south of the border country.

Crossing the border illegally and claiming asylum would get you sent back.

Our border officers weren’t pretending that the border crossers had rights to remain here simply because they claimed asylum.

They are now because President Biden has ordered them to do so. While the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Biden had the discretion to terminate the Trump policy, it noted that he "may" send the border crossers back. It is Biden’s decision not to.

It is interesting to see how the media and Democrats are now chirping they can’t do anything about the illegal aliens claiming asylum, because the Democrats falsely state that once you utter those words you are bestowed legal status.

This works like a charm for them. They not only accomplish the goal of importing these millions of new Democratic voters, but Democratic officials get to play the charade that they are not supporting illegal immigration by simply (and falsely) claiming the aliens are here legally,

The Trump administration stopped the bogus asylum racket by forging what’s called "safe third country" agreements with countries south of the border.

The compacts resulted in mutual agreements where the U.S. and the other country to the pact would be able to return any asylum applicant stepping onto their territory if they did not apply for asylum in the first country they arrived in after leaving their homeland.

The theory is that if your true reason for emigrating is fear of persecution, you would be safe in the first country you step foot in and not require a trip all the way to the U.S.

The fact that they continue to travel on the thousand mile trip to the US signifies that they are most likely doing so for economic reasons.

Despite some countries initially balking at the compact, they eventually acquiesced after the Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs if they didn’t do their fair share.

It worked like a charm.

Yes, these safe third country agreements are legal.

How do we know?

Well, Joe Biden, with little fanfare, just entered into just such an agreement in March of this year with Canada.

Interesting how Biden did so with Canada, but not with the Latin American countries.

Isn’t this further confirmation that his ultimate goal is truly to import as many from this area as possible since they traditionally vote Democrat once they get here?

Anyway, Biden has the power to unilaterally end this policy tomorrow.

There are eight billion people on earth, a high percentage of whom are living in some type of totalitarian government.

A Gallup poll shows that almost a billion of the world's population would migrate to another country if they could, with approximately 20% choosing the U.S. as their primary destination.

Think about that.

Steve Levy is President of Common Sense Strategies, a political consulting firm. He served as Suffolk County Executive, as a NYS Assemblyman, and host of "The Steve Levy Radio Show." He is the author of "Solutions to America's Problems" and "Bias in the Media." www.SteveLevy.info, Twitter @SteveLevyNY, steve@commonsensestrategies.com. Read Steve Levy's Reports — More Here.