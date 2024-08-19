EU Bringing Europe Globalism, Tyranny

The European Union (EU) is threatening to punish Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform (Twitter)/X, for posting an interview with Donald Trump, one which may go down as the most under-reported bombshell story of the decade.

Think carefully about what just happened here.

An elitist bureaucrat in Brussels, claiming to represent the power of a united Europe declared that he will take it upon himself and his agency to impose penalties (which could include possibly bringing charges) against the owner of a social media platform - if Musk posts an interview with a former United States president that the bureaucrat deems to be "disinformation."

We would expect that from the Taliban, from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or from Vladimir Putin. But this is Europe we're talking about, for goodness’ sake.

We're now in a scary dystopian Orwellian era, in which crazy reactionary threats are not automatically receiving huge pushback from the civilized world.

Frighteningly, this undemocratic suppression of free speech is now becoming normalized in Europe, which was once one of the vanguards of liberal democracy.

This is the type of an event that was foretold by George Orwell in his 1949 prescient novel, "1984."

Orwell warned of a globalist, Big Brother society, one in which bureaucrats would control our thoughts, punishing us with imprisonment or death if we dared to not only speak against the state, but to even think bad thoughts about the ruling party.

For many years, conservatives have been getting tarred by the progressive establishment as conspiracy tin-hat wearing yahoos for warning about globalism's dangers.

The liberal elite, who were getting rich off the flattening of the world economy, and the shipping of jobs to cheaper labor in Asia, and elsewhere, did not mind this globalist trend so long as they were lining their pockets in the process, and they controlled the political levers.

They didn’t feel the fallout from job-shipping as millions in the American rust belt did.

Yet, conservatives were smart enough to understand that ceding nationalistic control to a faceless conglomerate of international commissions was going to amount to an enormous loss of freedoms.

It’s no wonder that globalist elites decry the term "nationalism" and tried to make it synonymous with "white nationalism" which stood for Nazi intolerance.

But the reality is, nationalism has nothing to do with white nationalism.

It's simply a belief that a country has the right to maintain its own borders and control its own destiny, through the election of its own representatives within those borders.

That is what democracy and self-determination is all about.

The British saw how globalism, as developed in the EU, was stripping British citizens of controlling their own destiny.

Immigration levels were no longer controlled by the British themselves, but rather by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels, Belgium.

It led to a destruction of thousands of years of culture in many European nations.

More alarmingly, it's now setting up a political structure whereby unelected, unaccountable political elites can dictate to people in nations far, far away what they can or cannot say, what they can or cannot post.

Only the far away bureaucrats have the seasoning, the intellectual capacity, and moral turpitude to make the discretionary decisions as to what is fact, and what is isn't, what is proper speech, and define so-called banned hate speech.

It’s now so bad that hate speech is defined not only by what actually causes harm but what might cause harm.

What a convenient way to control the speech of your political enemies.

Somewhere in Hell, Karl Marx is smiling.

Steve Levy is President of Common Sense Strategies, a political consulting firm. He served as Suffolk County Executive, as a NYS Assemblyman, and host of "The Steve Levy Radio Show." He is the author of “Solutions to America’s Problems” and “Bias in the Media.” www.SteveLevy.info, Twitter @SteveLevyNY, steve@commonsensestrategies.com