We're Allowing Institutions to Destroy Our Freedoms

Two Centuries of Standards Eviscerated in Two Years

Throughout American history there was an unwritten standard that the party in power did not overreach in persecuting its political enemies.

As of the last few years, those standards have evaporated.

Likewise, it was axiomatic that the attorney-client relationship was sacrosanct and could not be violated.

As of the last few years, it has become normalized for the party in power to raid the homes and offices of attorneys representing the ruling party’s political opponents.

Since the Founding of our Constitution, the American press had vigorously defended its fellow members whose freedom of expression was threatened.

But in the last two years we’ve seen the mainstream media go silent as D.C. law enforcement pressured private disseminators of information, such as Twitter and Facebook, to suppress speech.

Since its beginnings, the American Civil Liberties Union would speak out in vigorous defense of minority views to be heard despite pressure from the majority to suppress that speech.

But in the last several years, the once vaunted ACLU has evolved into just another Democratic advocacy group that fights for free speech, so long as the speaker has an approved ideology.

If 100 years from now our nation is no longer recognizable as the beacon of freedom, historians may well look back at these last two or three years as being an ominous tipping point.

The thing that separated the American experience from tyrannical regimes throughout history was our tolerance to opposing political views.

But these freedoms are disappearing as more radically left wing — often Marxist — oriented advocates have begun securing positions of leadership within American institutions.

We are quickly morphing into a nation mimicking the revolutionary talking points in Karl Marx's "The Communist Manifesto," or Saul Alinsky’s "Rules for Radicals."

The head of the American Library Association is a self-described Marxist.

It’s no surprise that she would support books in our schools that promote pornography and the concept that America is a poisonous and racist nation.

Black Lives Matters’ founders were self-described Marxist who called for the end of the nuclear family and the elimination of prisons.

Marxist radicals in academia are teaching our next generation about Critical Race Theory, which claims whites are inherently racist exploiters, while blacks are helpless victims.

Is it any wonder that over half of America’s Democrats said that they won’t fight to defend our country if we were attacked?

More than 40% of college students believe that it is proper to suppress an individual’s speech if it would offend someone else.

Over half of our younger population perceives socialism as a better form of government than a free market economy.

Marxism is based on a benevolent totalitarian.

The bureaucracy controlling the government believes that the rest of society should give up their rights to democracy and free-speech so that the wiser elites can run an ownership-free society that provides for every individual's needs.

The first step in achieving this goal is to wipe out the church and the nuclear family — the two bedrock institutions that bonded society together throughout America‘s growth.

The Marxist wants no competition for one’s loyalty to the state.

The new Marxists feel it is perfectly acceptable for the Department of Justice to bring charges against the last presidential candidate whose policy positions they disagreed with, yet Democrats such as Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Jamie Raskin, Barbara Boxer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Adam Schiff can freely object to election results without any pushback.

This same generation, which now controls our newsrooms, doesn’t even flinch when conservative reporter Andy Gno is attacked and nearly beaten to death by an Antifa mob because he was exposing their criminal activities.

They yawn as even liberal reporter Matt Taibbi has an IRS agent knock on his home door in an act of intimidation as he is testifying before a House committee against government censorship.

There is barely a peep from the media as a father was arrested by an FBI SWAT team in an early morning raid at his house in front of his children simply because he was protesting at an abortion clinic.

The American Bar Association was totally silent as Donald Trump‘s attorneys Rudolph, Giuliani and Michael Cohen had their home offices raided by the DOJ.

Members of the American Medical Association lent credibility to medical professionals who sought to lock down outdoor church services, but gave their stamp of approval for outdoor protests if it was for a worthy Black Lives Matter protest.

The key to a bloodless Marxist overthrow is indeed to disintegrate the traditions that made America great:

Decimate religion and the nuclear family

Open the border to radically change the electorate in our nation

Eviscerate our economy by diminishing our energy independence and the value of the dollar by causing out of control inflation

And . . . Infiltrate every element of society from grade school to universities, from social media platforms to the entertainment industry, and from the corporate media to the corporate boardroom.

When our formerly prestigious institutions no longer act as the guardrails to government overreach, few barriers will remain to keep our freedoms intact.

