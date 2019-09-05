Has NYT Suppressed Judge Jeanine Pirro From Top of Bestseller List?

The Judge Jeanine Pirro has had a challenging year when it comes to her career in front of the camera. The Judge was taken off of her program on Fox News for a few weeks for sharp remarks about members of the so-called “Squad.” The comments on her weekend program were aimed at anti-Semitism but were considered anti-Muslim by her critics and the uproar led to a vacation from the network.

However, Fox relented following a groundswell of support including a tweet by President Trump defending her and demanding the network bosses put her back in place. It would seem that everything would be back to normal but it appears that may not be the case with her latest book, "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge." The new book has become an instant New York Times bestseller but it looks like someone may be playing with the leader board.

You see, the new numbers this week show Judge Jeanine’s book sitting in third place, which is no small feat, but it is also not the #1 New York Times bestseller — even though it appears to have easily earned that coveted distinction. Let’s be honest, a bestseller on the NYT list often leads to even more sales and a bigger financial reward for the author. This is something that the Old Gray Lady seems disinclined to bestow upon the conservative commentator and author.

The numbers are clear and according to U.S. Book Scan "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" outsold every other book in the country with 26,950 copies going out the door. That was not good enough to secure the #1 spot however because that went to a book titled "Educated, a Memoir." "Educated" has been on the bestsellers list for 80 weeks but only sold about 20,000 copies this week. Michelle Obama’s book, "Becoming," which has been a bestseller for 42 weeks sold less than 10,000 copies for the week but was still listed at #2.

US Book Scan properly gives the #1 Bestseller spot to Judge Jeanine for the week and it begs the question of why The New York Times is ignoring the mathematical truth. Is this just another example of media bias creating fake news? You have to wonder because the math is clear, "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge," was the clear winner for the week and should be given the recognition of that accomplishment.

What is the point of having a best sellers list if you don’t really care who wins and a board decides who gets the coveted title?

It comes as no surprise that The New York Times despises people like Judge Jeanine Pirro and anyone else who dares to voice support for President Donald Trump. The Times has been among the president’s harshest critics and even went so far as to publish an anonymous hit piece under the pretense of allegedly shedding light on chaos inside The West Wing. Of course, we will likely never know who wrote the one-sided attack with no name attached but the stunt did diminish The Times brand as being above the fray.

By continuing to manipulate the headlines and putting authors ahead of others on the best sellers list, despite clear numbers from numerous sources showing otherwise, to push the same singular narrative and align against the president is just another reason The New York Times cannot be taken seriously as a news outlet.

In the end, it may actually spur more sales for Judge Jeanine and her best seller, "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge," and that would be the proper verdict.

