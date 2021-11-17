Ecommerce Expert Steven Ridzyowski Launches SellYourBrand.com

Steven Ridzyowski is someone who has found success in the e-commerce industry. His talents and knowledge, combined with his vast experience, have led to incredible success, yet he remains humble.

The e-commerce industry exploded with the onset of the pandemic. The pandemic forced everyone to reinvent how they live, eat, spend, and buy. Among these changes was a shift in focus from physical retail to e-commerce. The ability to make money by selling merchandise from the comfort of one’s own home was the biggest selling point of e-commerce.

E-commerce works. Steven Ridzyowski is deeply involved in the e-commerce industry, and he serves more than 100 clients with his e-commerce marketing agency. Ridzyowski is now starting his next venture called SellYourBrand.com, a platform aimed to bring buyers and sellers in the e-commerce industry together. But before getting into Ridzyowski’s latest venture, let's first understand where it all began and how he made his way to the top of the e-commerce scene.

While still in his second year of high school, a 19-year-old Ridzyowski started in affiliate marketing selling ringtones, an endeavor that made him an astonishing six-figure salary. Able to see the potential of his work, Ridzyowski next ventured into selling skincare. He also started his own skincare brand. With all this, Ridzyowski made his first $1 million by the age of 21.

Ridzyowski understood that he was good at this type of work, and he continued in the e-commerce space. The next years defined his work. Today, Ridzyowski runs a multi-million-dollar marketing agency in the e-commerce field, and he is a member of the Forbes Business Council and Young Entrepreneur Council. His marketing agency, which started during the height of the pandemic, was able to generate a staggering $10 million in two years with 30+ employees and over 100 clients. Ridzyowski is building an empire and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

As mentioned, Ridzyowski’s next step is his new venture SellYourBrand.com which is an Online Marketplace Exchange for e-commerce businesses and platforms. With Sell Your Brand, Ridzyowski hopes to connect sellers and buyers. Ridzyowski has, however, still stuck to his principles. He spends time with his clients understanding their needs and wants and, if a client is not happy with his services, he offers a full refund. These are small, intricate details about Ridzyowski that have led him to success.

When looking into the future, Ridzyowski has lofty plans. He wants his work to grow into a multi-billion-dollar company and still provide quality services. Someone like Ridzyowski is a prime example of how one can power through difficult times and not only come out alive, but also in better shape than before.