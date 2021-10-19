Steven Franz is Living His Life on the Edge

The growing popularity of social media over the years has given a never-before-seen opportunity to talented individuals from across the world to grow independently. Unique content creators are earning a living from these platforms without having to find labels or financial backers to enter their respective industries. One such talent is Steven Franz, who is storming the YouTube platform with his unique and humorous content. While the platform is known to offer serious and meaningful content to the audience, his out-of-the-box ideas as a creator are a fresh wave of engaging content.

Steven Franz is a 24-year-old social media influencer and law student. His love for extreme sports like skydiving and scuba diving also exposes another side of his personality as an adrenaline junky. Franz is living on the edge, balancing two lucrative careers in law and social media while also holding on to his passion for sports.

Though his career now is primarily in law and social media, Franz has continued to achieve several milestones in the sports arena. At 18, he became the youngest male in Texas to run the 100-mile Ultra Marathon. He was also the youngest male to complete a full Ironman triathlon in California. So far, Franz has participated in over 30 marathons. He is also a certified scuba diver and has logged more than 100 scuba dives and skydives.

At 14, Steven Franz enrolled himself at the prestigious St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, becoming the youngest political science major to ever graduate from the institute. Franz became a degree holder at 18, and then he started working in the Texas Legislature. For a while, he moved to Washington, DC to work for Congress as a legislative staff assistant, but he felt the need to pursue his studies further for a successful career in law, so he moved back to Texas to enrol in law school.

While in Texas, Franz discovered his growing interest in creating social media content. He started by interviewing random people on the street. He prepared a set of interesting questions that fascinated both the audience and the interviewee alike. Soon, he managed to scale up his YouTube channel, earning millions of views.

In an attempt to become distinguished on the platform, Franz started making videos of him pranking celebrities. One of his videos where he pretended to be Lil Pump and even managed to share the stage with 21 Savage went viral on social media, instantly getting him over 15 million views and 100,000 subscribers. This soaring success brought him much recognition and even an invitation to 50 Cent’s party.

As his channel started scaling up, Franz was motivated to provide more unique content. From random people on the street, he began interviewing celebrities like Riley Reid, further earning him millions of views and subscribers on his channel. Currently, Franz has established himself as a creator on the YouTube platform with 116,000 subscribers.

Steven Franz wants to expand his content on YouTube to cover more unique topics to keep his audience hooked. While he aspires to reach 1 million subscribers someday, Franz has no plans to shelve his dreams of practicing law. He wants to continue his studies while being a steady creator on YouTube.