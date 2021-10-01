Solomon Ibragimov's Insights on Identifying and Pursuing Your Passion

Solomon “el Russo” Ibragimov immigrated to the Queens borough of New York City with little more than a hustler’s mindset. Today, he is one of New York’s top jewelers specializing in can’t-miss statement pieces. Introduced to the industry at age 15 while accompanying his father to work one day, Solomon instantly fell in love with the jewelry business and knew he had found his calling.

While most others need to seek their passion out, for Solomon Ibragimov, his passion sought him. However, that is not the case for the majority of us. It can be challenging to pinpoint what you love, much less figure out how to turn that into a viable profession. Yet, as per Ibragimov, it is a challenge worth the effort and a great critical thinking exercise, so one shouldn’t rush the process. Here, Ibragimov offers some valuable insight on how to make a living without “working” a day in your life.

Our most genuine passions usually surface during childhood and might or might not succumb to real-world practicality. “Think about what you loved and wanted the most when you were young, then ask yourself if these areas are viable career options,” explains Solomon Ibragimov. “If not, further challenge yourself by finding out if some iteration of this passion is a career possibility.”

Next, you need to take money out of the picture, as per Solomon Ibragimov. “Think about what you would love to do the most if money wasn’t a necessary outcome from that activity. This can lead to job inquiries with organizations that are meaningful to you. Another effective technique is to examine your heroes and role models. If possible, reach out to these people and ask how they got their start. This is also valuable information when it comes to pursuing your passion.”

“Finally,” says Ibragimov, “take a moment for self-reflection to ponder what you are really good at. If you cannot identify a clear job path, consider reading through a college course catalog to determine the skills you need to turn your interests into a career. These techniques also assist with self-development, which is beneficial in both personal and professional capacities.”

Though he was introduced to his passion by good fortune, Solomon Ibragimov puts a lot of time and effort into honing that passion. He pursues it on a daily basis by making himself better at his job. After all, once you are a leading figure in your industry, it requires effort to maintain that status.