Smith & Wesson® Releases New CSX™

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, introduces the launch of a completely new product to their line of pistols, the CSX. The CSX is built on an aluminum alloy frame with interchangeable polymer back straps, providing the user the ability to customize their level of concealment and ergonomic fit. Chambered in 9mm, the CSX holds an impressive 12+1 capacity and comes with an additional 10 round magazine for deeper concealment.

“Since the launch of the M&P Shield® pistol, Smith & Wesson has been invested in the compact concealed carry firearm market. Last year, we modernized and updated the legacy platform by increasing capacity and updating the trigger geometry with the release of the Shield™ Plus. With the design of the CSX, we started with a fresh canvas; providing the consumer with a completely different option for concealed carry,” said John Myles, Senior Product Manager

The CSX was designed with flexibility in mind and, despite its micro-sized frame, the CSX packs both ambidextrous slide releases and manual safeties. Additionally, the CSX comes with two changeable magazine release buttons providing left-handed shooters the option to convert from the standard right-handed magazine release. While the CSX is packed with many rich new features, it also features some of Smith & Wesson’s classic design characteristics like the optimized 18-degree grip angle and textured front and back straps. The slide has serrations on the front and rear to assist with slide manipulation. The rear serrations are accentuated with a flared design on both sides to make racking the slide even easier. The barrel is 3.1” inches and features a one-in-ten twist rate to optimize accuracy. The CSX pistol is single-action-only and is equipped with a very comfortable flat-faced trigger to provide a crisp, clean, and consistent trigger pull.