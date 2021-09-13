Sal Rich Shares 4 Ways to Get Things Done When Everything Looks Stagnant

The journey of growth and life is not a straight path. It is a winding road where sometimes you will grow and excel, and occasionally you will stagnate and take steps back. Sal Rich notes that the drive to achieve your goals will sometimes be lacking; you will feel uninspired and unmotivated. Some of the tell-tale signs of this are when you keep procrastinating and getting in and out of ruts.

Sal Rich recommends watching out for these signs to know that you are stagnating. First, you keep procrastinating and don’t feel like doing anything; then, you do anything but not what you should be doing. When you notice you haven’t achieved anything new or significant in 1-3 months, then you are living under your potential.

To get things done when you are in this state, apply these four tactics, as explained by Sal Rich:

Find What Inspires You

Stagnation results from lack of excitement, and when you are excited to take action, you can move forward, says Sal Rich. To find what inspires you, ask yourself questions like what you would do if you had no limitations at all. Sal Rich adds that you should find out what you would get if you could have anything you wanted. The answers to these will help you refocus on your goals.

Shake Up Your Routine

Many people are creatures of habit, and Sal Rich notes that this often leads to exhaustion and stagnation. Routines are good as they keep you on track, but it is important to shake them up from time to time. Sal recommends that you move things around in your routine, start with simple things like changing your work route or work area. Doing something different from your usual can help you get things done.

Take A Break

Yes, you want to get things done, but it will take longer when you are stagnated. Taking a time-out can help you get the rest you need to keep moving forward. Sal states that prolonged working can cause stagnation because you lose sight of who you are and what you are working to achieve.

Take Small Steps

Sal Rich says that being frozen in fear can cause stagnation. Sometimes, stagnation surfaces from pressuring yourself to achieve more than you can handle at a time. This can result from having goals so big that they scare you. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, tackle your goals in small steps. Sal Rich says that a tiny step forward is still a step in the right direction.

Sal Rich reiterates that you can motivate yourself to keep moving, even slowly, to avoid totally stalling your dreams during the lows of life. Believe in your capabilities.