How Real Estate Guru Ryan Pineda Expanded Into All Aspects of the Industry

When it comes to being successful in the real estate business, Ryan Pineda is the guy everyone should look to for inspiration. With multiple business companies all becoming triumphant since being established, Ryan has set the accomplishment bar high. He has an enviable skill set in flipping houses and wants to share his expertise in sales with those who wish to possess the same knowledge.

Ryan began his career in the real estate industry 11 years ago as a realtor. After a few years of representing buyers and helping clients find the best properties, he realized he wanted to do more. After saving $10,000 and with pure courage and determination, he started flipping houses. Ryan discovered his excellent skills in sales and marketing real estate, so he never looked back and continued to pursue this path.

As he progressed in the real estate business, Ryan's desire to help others grew in the process. He wanted to share his skills in flipping houses so others could experience the same prosperity he enjoys in his career. For this reason, he decided to write a book that he released in 2018 with the help of the publisher BookBaby. Flip Your Future became a best-seller on Amazon, helping many people realize their house flipping potential.

After mastering the art of flipping houses and other facets of the real estate industry, Ryan decided to expand his business. He began creating other companies, which he kept tied to real estate, something he knows he's really good at. Now, Ryan is the head of at least six major businesses, all of which he uses to help others learn and become employed.

Ryan first built his empire with Homerun Offer, a real estate investment company that’s very active in flipping, buying, and wholesaling rentals all over the country. He also owns a real estate brokerage called Forever Home Realty, a company based and focused on property investments in Las Vegas. Apart from these real estate businesses, Ryan heads a CPA firm True Books, and an e-commerce company called Lunar e-comm.

Currently, Ryan is focusing on another of his companies called Future Flipper, an online academy that teaches others the ins and outs of real estate. This project fulfills his lifelong desire to use his story to inspire and help others excel in selling real estate properties. With Future Flipper, Ryan offers coaching programs to empower those who aspire to flip houses independently.

Apart from the virtual academy on his website, Ryan also actively uses his social media platforms to help others. In fact, he has established a strong presence on his social media pages with hundreds of thousands of followers. Ryan has more than 740,000 followers on TikTok, 136,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 128,000 followers on Instagram.

Ryan attributes the success of his multiple businesses to his ability to hire good people. For him, running several companies simultaneously requires manpower that can function well without his direct supervision. According to Ryan, people must change their mindset on real estate and always anticipate the possibility of failure and be prepared for unprecedented success.