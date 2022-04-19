Business Leader Roberto Asseily Shares His Top Wisdom to Success

Finding success in any field comes with lots of learning curves. Successful businessmen and women can make some of the world’s greatest mentors by sharing their journey to the top. Roberto Asseily is a top business leader, manager, and entrepreneur helping others find their success.

Roberto is the co-founder and CEO of the Metapreneurs, an exclusive NFT community. He has worked hard on creating this community, making it the first NFT project for entrepreneurs with a community of 90,000 members. His exceptional leadership skills have enabled him to grow Metapreneurs into the number one NFT project in the Middle East region. This has been made possible through hiring, training, and onboarding a diverse team of 30 employees, including developers, graphic designers, and community managers.

If you have ever doubted your ability to drive a successful business, Roberto encourages you to drop such a mindset and embrace optimism. Entrepreneurship is all about risk-taking, and you need to believe in yourself before others believe in you. Trust your decision-making process and never shy away from seeking advice whenever you feel stuck. Not everyone will believe in your goal, but it’s up to you to keep your dreams alive.

“I was often doubted by my peers for my lack of experience or credibility due to my age, but my perseverance through the challenges was facilitated by my belief in myself. Also, don’t be afraid to hire people smarter than you—you want to surround yourself with people you can learn from, even if you maintain a higher position than them,” Roberto explains.

Roberto’s major career challenge has been creating a sustainable work-life balance to maximize his input at Metapreneurs. This has been a very involved project and one which, if he weren’t very sure about it, he would easily find himself burnt out. For him, having the time to read, see family, and exercise regularly is important.

Also, establishing credibility as a leader amongst experts in various fields was another major hurdle. It was even more complex than this, bearing in mind that they had seniority over him and much more experience. Roberto had to go the extra mile to ensure they could trust him as a strategic leader, not for his age but for his expertise and knowledge in the field.

In the coming years, Roberto sees himself continuing the development of Metapreneurs into a highly successful long-term project for all stakeholders, including the community and team. He is also looking forward to working on other value-driven projects in the Web 3.0 space and blockchain technologies to further the next phase of the internet and how people interact with it.

The goal is to empower as many people as possible. There is no better way to do this than by passing on the lessons he’s learned, acquiring knowledge, and ultimately inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. NFTs are the future, and there is no better time to get started than today.