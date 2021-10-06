Meet Dr. Emil Kohan, One of the Best Plastic Surgeons in the United States

With the recent advancements in medical science, plastic surgery has also evolved a lot in the past decade. Several invasive procedures that were scary earlier are now done in the most non-invasive way, with little to no hospitalization required. This has led to an increased demand for plastic surgery in the US because who wouldn’t want to look perfect in the most painless way? Dr. Emil Kohan, a renowned plastic surgeon, has been ahead of the pack in this field for quite a few years now. This highly qualified surgeon at present serves the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles communities.

Dr. Emil was curious about surgery from a very young age. He realized that education and experience go hand in hand in the medical industry. Whether it is an invasive or non-invasive procedure, a doctor or surgeon must ensure the patient’s health without causing any inconvenience. Dr. Emil was completely focused on achieving academic excellence to stand out in his field of expertise.

Dr. Emil obtained his medical degree from the prestigious David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He graduated summa cum laude in neuroscience and psychobiology. At UCLA, Dr. Emil also received several recognitions in scholarships and awards for his natural understanding of complex surgery and gifted eye for aesthetics. These academic achievements motivated him to pursue higher studies in aesthetic surgery. He underwent intensive training in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center. Currently, his education, expertise, and experience are helping him stand out in the industry.

According to Dr. Emil, plastic surgery is a personal experience where the doctor first needs to understand the patient’s preferences in meticulous detail. This understanding will help to deliver the most desired result for the patient. As a doctor, Kohan knows that most patients want to look natural even after surgery. To achieve this much-coveted result, he pursued excellence in medicine for years to make the process non-invasive yet aesthetically appealing for his patients.

Currently, Dr. Emil has a long list of patients, and some of them are well-known Los Angeles celebrities. With his personalized services, the list is only growing every day as he is becoming a trusted name in the space. Dr. Emil specializes in all forms of plastic surgery, such as breast augmentation, neck lifts, and abdominoplasty. However, he is now more focused on medical procedures as it is safer for the patients while still being capable of delivering near-perfect results. Also, with medicine, risk and inconvenience are much less than surgical procedures with no downtime in the hospital.

Over the years, he has learned that deciding to undergo surgery is difficult for patients. People often suffer from anxiety when having surgery for the first time. This is where Dr. Kohan has extended his helping hand towards patients by explaining the whole procedure in detail, including the expected result. He takes utmost care of his patients during the whole process and supports them in embracing their new selves.

Dr. Emil Kohan has been helping his patients feel more confident about their appearance for many years now. He is a surgeon who has utilized every drop of his knowledge to deliver happiness to his patients and will continue to do so in the coming years.