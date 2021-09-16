Izzy Aranbayev's New Approach To Customer Service Is Making Its Mark In The Jewelry Industry

In the modern competitive business landscape, businesses face numerous and diverse everyday challenges that they must brace for. It's more of survival for the fittest environment where those who can't cope are forced out. Similarly, those who adapt and cope with constant change thrive and see more success, superseding their competition.

Among the numerous struggles that brands have to deal with, customer satisfaction has become an integral part of business strategies. Gone are the days where profits were an organization’s driving force. Today, offering excellent customer service somehow has displaced the profit-making goal. A business's success is largely influenced by its ability to maintain a trustworthy brand founded on excellent customer service.

Dominating the New York jewelry industry is NYC Luxury, a leading jewelry store in the country. NYC luxury is largely known as the top destination for celebrities and their custom jewelry. The jewelry store is synonymous with some of the most stunning, trendy, yet timeless pieces. The NYC Luxury brand is also known for its unique, fashion-influenced luxury designs that stand out in the industry.

NYC Luxury’s business environment sets them ahead of the competition above everything else. NYC Luxury takes pride in having an exceptional customer service approach that places the customer’s needs ahead of anything else. A walk into the NYC Luxury store will welcome you into a stunning client-oriented environment that will make you feel at ease as your needs are taken care of. The custom jewelry industry is all about taking care of the client's wants, including every minute detail. Many jewelry clients want to work with a brand that will deliver according to their expectations, and that's precisely what NYC Luxury offers.

In addition to the quality of their pieces, NYC Luxury's customer-oriented approach has been instrumental in attracting high-end clients. Izzy, one of the brains behind the success of NYC Luxury, says that most celebrities prefer their store as it's the only brand that listens to their needs and delivers according to expectations. They have worked with numerous personalities in the American entertainment scene, among them, Offest, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, Fredo Bang, Tee Grizzley, Playboi Carti, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka, Nick Cannon, Bella Thorne.

NYC Luxury is also home to a number of athletes, among them Bradley Beal, Derrick Henry, Brandon Ingram, Fernando Tatis, Draymond Green, Zach Lavine, and others.

According to Izzy, working with these successful people is always fun, and they often create a friendship bond. This helps clients gain trust in the brand and throughout the whole process. Amazingly, Izzy has constantly delivered every time, leaving no room for errors or doubts. To most clients, Izzy is the ideal custom jewelry designer who is always on time, never forgetting any details.

"With our different approach to customer service, I get to feel more relaxed and friendly with my clientele. From going out to dinners, exclusive events, night clubs, and traveling the world," says Eden.