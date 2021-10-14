Performance Coach Neeta Bhushan Shares How to Manage Your Emotions During High-Stress Situations

Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a performance coach and the co-founder of Global Grit Institute, specializing in mental wellness for its students and entrepreneurs. She is widely known as a mental and emotional health advocate with years of experience helping others transition in life. Dr. Neeta is also an author with three published books, with work in progress for the fourth one. Her books are based on connecting the dots in her own life through mastering grit and resilience. She also shares the key secret of success with the readers, which is how often you can rise during life's most challenging moments.

An experienced life and performance coach, Dr. Neeta points out emotional stress to be a major issue that most of her clients are battling. If you are battling with your emotions, then just know you are not the only one. With the pandemic significantly disrupting our way of life, millions worldwide have been subjected to emotional turmoil. It hasn't been easy for millions to cope with the ravaging impact of Covid-19. Neeta identifies this environment to be a leading cause of mental health and overall stress.

Though it can be challenging to pull through overnight, Dr. Neeta shares simple ways to manage your emotions, especially during high-stress situations. She advises first accepting that you are truly stressed to allow the reality to sink in. According to Dr. Neeta, your mind is overcrowded with thoughts at such a time, and you may find it hard to examine them or the causes.

At such a time, Neeta believes that you will want to free your mind and create space for distractions to kick in. You can easily do this by identifying and pointing out the different thoughts to allow yourself to see through them. Neeta says that this will also help you learn from what these emotions are trying to communicate to you.

Distracting yourself from ruminating has also been proven to help manage emotional pain. Neeta’s advice is to single out an activity that fascinates you and dive deeply into it. She insists on the need to allow yourself to be fully immersed in the activity to drive away any other thoughts. To her, this is one of the easiest and quickest ways to manage your emotions and help you feel better.

If distractions don't work for you, Neeta says that it's then time for a break. She recommends taking some time off your normal schedule. Neeta argues that sometimes emotional stress finds its way into your mind from repetitive happenings. She, therefore, advises you to find some time off to give detailed attention to your stress and substantiate possible solutions.

Neeta also points out meditation to be a way to manage stress. She finds meditation to affect the human body in the opposite way stress does. Neeta says meditation will help you achieve calm, examine your thoughts, and bring you to a conclusion.