London Welcomes Australia's Fastest-Growing Auto Company, Motor Culture

Australia’s biggest auto events company Motor Culture has been looking to expand since gaining success just a few years after its founding. Recently, its owners have launched a branch of their company in the United Kingdom, where they chose London as the nation’s headquarters. Branches in the United States, Canada, and some countries in Europe are very close to becoming reality as well through Motor Culture’s aggressive campaigns.

The brains behind Motor Culture Australia are Tom McPherson and Tom Fu, two very young but hard-working entrepreneurs. They launched the company in 2017 as Car Culture to create a healthy and safe community for car lovers to engage with each other. Today, Motor Culture Australia has over 150,000 members who enjoy their platforms, programs, and offerings that mostly include high-end cars.

McPherson and Fu understand the value of social media in connecting people all over the world, including car collectors and enthusiasts. The common issue expressed by most people on social media sites is its safety and convenience. They know this must be addressed if they should want to create their own platform. Together, McPherson and Fu have created a brand that makes members’ safety a priority.

Motor Culture Australia started doing business by posting pictures of luxury cars on Instagram and hosting small meetings on Facebook and other platforms. The idea resonated with countless people almost immediately. Today, the company has over five million members in its online community. Building rapport is a major focus of the company as it believes any community will only prosper if sociability is highlighted.

Motor Culture Australia offers varying levels of VIP memberships to car enthusiasts in Australia and beyond. They have the Mini VIP membership, which grants a member one entry to the company’s promos every month. Their Standard VIP members are allowed two entries for every monthly draw. Lastly, their Premier VIP members are given five entries every month to their draws.

Every month offers VIP members of Motor Culture Australia a chance to win a different high-end car. One of the most popular prizes the company has given is a custom Toyota Hilux which comes with an off-road trailer. Other prizes include a fully decked-out 79 Series Landcruiser, a Liberty Walk Supra A90, and a Maloo R8 Supercharged LSA.

Giving a positive experience to its members is at the top of Motor Culture Australia’s priorities. They do this by assuring their community is safe from malicious activities and free from bullying and any hateful acts. Also, through Tom McPherson’s and Tom Fu’s dynamic leadership, they strive to associate Motor Culture Australia with trust and respect.

From struggling due to having no investors to managing a million-dollar company, McPherson and Fu have built a brand that gives back. Together, they have created an auto events company that car enthusiasts can go to conveniently while helping different charities in Australia. The pair hopes to make Motor Culture even bigger so they can help more people and organizations in the future.