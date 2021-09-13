How COVID-19 Catapulted an Era of Digital Events, Per Mike Sancho

Digital has connected our world more than ever before. Bringing people together can be at the touch of our fingers if we utilize technologies and connections correctly. Audiences are looking for an outlet, and as digital teetered on the edge of event marketing for some time, COVID-19 catapulted it into a new era. Digital events became our go-to in a physically restricted world, and Mike Sancho discusses what this new era means for media, networking, event marketing, and beyond.

Entrepreneur and media personality Mike Sancho has watched this evolution closely. Understanding how to bring audiences together, Mike believes that digital events will continue to pave the way for the future. "With a camera and an internet connection, you can be anywhere at any time," says Mike. "You don't have to physically be in the same place as others to embrace the power of exchange." Even as the world closed around us, the best in media persevered to find a way.

"Audiences were still looking to connect, especially as COVID-19 imposed restrictions that felt particularly isolating," explains Mike. "Engagement went entirely online, and event marketing strategies had to adapt." Nevertheless, Mike believes that digital events offer us the power of connection while promoting flexibility and safety.

P​roving that digital events are here to stay, Mike has investigated the matter further, seeing how digital event marketing removes some of the barriers we see with traditional events. "Travel, accommodations, tickets, venue rentals, entertainment, all these costs can add up very quickly," states Mike. "Traditional event marketing left a lot of smaller brands out in the cold who didn't have the budgets to put on huge events. Now with digital events, all brands have the opportunity to reap the benefits of events regardless of budget."

Being a media personality is all about energizing audiences, and Mike maintains that energy can be relayed over a screen just as easily as in person. "Digital events give you the chance to connect with larger and more diverse audiences," says Mike. "COVID-19 may have kept us indoors, but it couldn't keep us from connecting, and that is what kept us going," concludes Mike Sancho.