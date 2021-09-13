Madison Dalmaso Lists 3 Reasons Why Remote Work Is the Way Forward

Companies across the globe adopted remote-working solutions to keep things running amidst the global pandemic. According to Madison Dalmaso, the new reality of remote working is changing workplace and management styles for the better. Though remote working was nudged into most organizational settings by the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis is not the only driving force behind the work-from-anywhere reality, as per Madison Dalmaso.

“Studies show that many workers and employers were slowly buying into remote working for better performance and improved quality of life, even before the pandemic,” explains Madison Dalmaso. “In addition to this, many employees hope to work remotely for the duration of their careers, going forward.” Here, Madison Dalmaso shares three reasons why remote working is the way forward.

Access to A Larger Talent Pool

Remote working has been considered a beneficial model for freelancers and entrepreneurs. Earlier, most employers wanted workers who could be present on-site and work from an office setting. Madison Dalmaso explains that many people forwent opportunities for this reason. On-site working considerably narrows the talent pool, and with remote working, companies have access to a larger pool of people who can deliver results while working from anywhere. Companies can now expand their horizons as employees get access to more opportunities.

Flexibility

The 9-to-5 workday is very rigid, making it unattractive to many people. The prospect of flexibility has been very exciting to most workers. “While some employers might not favor remote working, many workers feel that they perform better when they have flexible work hours,” explains Madison Dalmaso. “Workers have been more productive by having control over their schedules, with some reporting that they’ve been able to achieve things that they’d earlier been putting off for lack of time.”

Saves Money

For companies and organizations, operational costs can be quite a burden. According to Madison Dalmaso, remote working has lessened this burden through significant cost savings in multiple areas. On the other hand, remote working has also eliminated commute costs for employees. Moreover, it also reduces impulse buying since you’re not out a lot.

The world is slowly bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic. As some companies go back to their previous work models, Madison Dalmaso believes the future lies in flexible remote working models and recommends organizations to adopt the same.