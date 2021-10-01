Kris Krohn: 3 Key Elements to a Prosperous Life and How You Can "Have It All"

“You can’t have it all.”

This old adage has been passed down from generation to generation, convincing many about the supposed futility of striving to have—and be—many different things at once.

In Ipsos’ Global Happiness Survey of 2020, respondents were asked to choose their greatest source of happiness. Unsurprisingly, 55% said great happiness comes from having good health and physical well-being. Family and having more money also came up as top sources of happiness for adults across the globe.

For real estate titan and coach Kris Krohn, there is something inherently wrong with the thinking that in order to achieve great success and happiness in one aspect of life, one must sacrifice or accept defeat in all the other facets.

There is one slogan that Krohn always repeats to his mentees: “Have It All.”

People know Krohn as the “real estate guy” because of his content and the outstanding achievements he’s collected in the industry, but he would rather be remembered as someone who helped others realize that they can indeed have it all.

The question is: what does having it all mean for Krohn?

Balancing Health, Wealth, and Relationships

Like most Americans, Kris Krohn grew up trying to follow a path that was thought to lead to success. This involved receiving good grades, landing a good job, and hopefully saving enough money for a decent retirement.

Approximately 60% of the entire American population are employed and trudging along this path, according to Statista, and Krohn met many of them while working as a telemarketer while in school.

“I was talking to people who had gone to school, gotten a job, and invested in their 401(k)s and IRAs,” says Krohn. “The sad part is that none of them had enough for retirement.”



He quickly realized that these workers were giving up their time, sacrificing their relationships, and jeopardizing their health working nine-to-five jobs without any assurance of even hitting their financial goals.

In contrast, Kris Krohn’s first mentor ultimately retired and lived a life of leisure at a young age. After earning $10 million in real estate investing, he was able to pay for the lifestyle he had always dreamed of, all while having the freedom to build lasting relationships and keep his physical well-being in top shape.

Krohn was impressed, knowing the average American worked from nine to five until they were about 67 years old. The idea of retiring early seemed so radical against these numbers, but Krohn knew he wouldn’t have it any other way.

That’s when Krohn discovered the life that was truly for him—the same life he is now helping his mentees live: the one where good health, great wealth, and lasting relationships co-exist without any aspect getting sacrificed.

How to Have It All

For Krohn, the way to having it all was real estate investing. He knew the odds were on his side after finding out that real estate investing created 90% of the world’s millionaires. Soon enough, he became part of that statistic. At the age of 26, he was able to retire as a real estate multi-millionaire.

“The day it dawned on me that I would never have to work for anyone else for the rest of my life was one of the best days of my life,” says Krohn. “There’s such a sense of empowerment when you achieve true financial freedom because perhaps the most valuable thing that comes with it is the freedom to be able to do anything that you want with your time.”

Kris Krohn thinks about the 60% of Americans who continue to toil day in and day out just to live paycheck to paycheck. If he could reach out to each and every one of them, his advice would be simple: to explore a different kind of life by freeing their minds of the notion that they can’t have it all.

“At the end of the day, it is time—not money—that is our most precious resource,” says Krohn. “And becoming wealthy gives you the ability to choose what to spend your time on, where you spend your time, and who you spend your time with.”

“That is priceless,” he says.