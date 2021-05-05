Online Gambling in Pennsylvania on the Decline After New Year Surge

Despite gains from sports betting, VGTs, and online casinos, the Pennsylvania gaming industry saw a slight drop in revenues in February of 2021. They are still trying to recoup from the economic impacts of the pandemic. However, the online gambling industry is still at the top and continues to overshine traditional casinos.

According to information from PGCB, casinos across Pennsylvania came in at 301.9 million in February, which is a decrease of 2.36 million from the 304.3 million during the same period last year.

Also, there is a decline in table game and slot revenues. Slot machines shrunk by 27%, and that is a 53.8 million decrease in revenues. While table games shrunk by 26%, and that is a 20 million decrease in revenues between February of this year and February of last year.

Although every casino in Pennsylvania has felt impacts on table games and slots revenues, those decreasing numbers were offset and overpowered by the tremendous popularity of online gambling, a.k.a. iGaming, sports betting, and video gaming terminals.

The three most popular types of gambling in Pennsylvania are:

Slot machines Sports betting Card games

iGaming slots increased in revenue by 40.9 million, iGaming poker increased by more than $600,000, and online table games increased by $16.6 million. As far as sports wagering in PA goes, they grew by $11.6 million.

One interesting fact about sports betting revenues recorded across the state of Pennsylvania in February, out of $16.3 million, $13.4 million came from online bets, and only $2.9 million came from traditional casinos.

Finally, if you want to find the safest and best PA online gambling site, go to online-gambling.com. There you will find all the necessary information about safe gambling online.

Guide to Picking the Right Online Casino in Pennsylvania

Although gambling is an entertaining activity that many people enjoy, choosing the right online casino that will fulfill all your gambling desires while being completely safe is not as easy as it may seem.

Three main factors when picking an online casino site are:

Safety Game options Payment options

Many sites on the internet offer various games, rewards, and bonuses that sound too good to be true. And in most cases, those sites are scams. They are made to lure the audience and then take advantage of personal and bank data.

It’s legal to gamble on offshore sites in Pennsylvania, but that’s very dangerous if you’re not extra careful.

The main thing you should be looking for in a site is the legality and license that all casinos should have displayed on the site.

Apart from checking a site’s license, you must make sure that your cybersecurity is strong enough if you want to protect your system and data from viruses and hackers.

Once you secure your safety, you should be looking for a site with the most game options and payment methods that will best suit you.

Finally, if possible, an individual should choose to gamble on a well-known site with good ratings and reviews from previous players.

Why is Sports Betting so Popular in Pennsylvania?

For as long as people have watched sports, they have been betting on it, so no wonder why the sports betting industry made billions of dollars. Pennsylvanians love to gamble on sport as well as the rest of the world.

Nowadays, you won’t be able to watch anything without being greeted by an ad or websites to online betting sites. Every year the online gambling industry grows and grows whether people like it or not.

People enjoy betting on sports for different reasons. Some like it because it relaxes them, while others do it to support their favorite team. But the majority of people do it because of potential monetary gains.

Before, if you wanted to place a bet, you would have to go to a physical casino and wager, but now that is entirely unnecessary. Therefore it’s not odd why people are more and more interested in sports betting.

To be fair, you have a much better chance of winning some money at sports betting than playing slot machines. Slot machines are designed in a way to make more profit to the house than to give players.

However, it’s not odd to see both man and woman hitting the big jackpot on slot machines/

On the other hand, when you bet on sports, most have to do with luck. No one knows the outcome of the game till the very end. Therefore, if you have enough luck, you’ll win money.

The Future of Land-Based Casinos

Land-based casinos have been around for decades, but as technology evolves and advances, online gambling is becoming significantly more popular globally. And, unlike in Canada, there will be no federal assistance to casinos during this transit period.

However, traditional casinos are known for overcoming many obstacles over the years. As the situation with a pandemic is slowly coming to an end, traditional casinos are starting to make changes in order to compete with the online gambling industry and take back their spot at the top.

We are starting to see more game options, rewards, and bonuses from land-based casinos as a strategy to lure back the audience.

Finally, it’s interesting to see what traditional casinos have in store for the future. It’s doubtful that they will go into oblivion. Many people love the atmosphere when they enter a luxurious casino. And that’s the main advantage that the online casino industry can never offer to its players.