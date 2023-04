The CCP infiltration is already here.

On April 17th, federal prosecutors arrested and charged two men with operating an “undeclared police station” for the CCP in lower Manhattan. The next day, another 6 secret Chinese police stations were exposed within the U.S.). The men charged, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, were charged for acting as agents for China, and obstruction of justice for deleting their communications.

That the CCP has secret police stations operating in the U.S. should be the top story nationwide, but it's received suspiciously little coverage relative to the magnitude of the revelation.