Incompetence or Deliberate? Government's Claims in Yanping Wang's Case

In denying bail to Yanping Wang (also known as Yvette Wang), a member of the anti-CCP New Federal State of China (NFSC) social movement, the government has pushed countless falsehoods - and now we’re learning just how flimsy another one of them is.

Wang was arrested on March 15, 2023, the same day as NSFC founder Miles Guo, though her arrest has only attracted a fraction of the media attention. The government falsely alleges that Guo operated a network of fraud with Wang as his “right hand” woman, yet the government’s own indictment of Wang doesn’t allege that she financially benefited from the supposed scheme, or received anything for it.

Why she remains behind bars despite the non-existent case against her will soon become clear. READ MORE