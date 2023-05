Author: Ethan Kaufmann

The detention of a harmless woman who has suffered from cancer for years and unselfishly put herself at risk (of being infected by COVID-19), to distribute medical supplies to places (like hospitals and police services) during the height of the Pandemic during 2019-2020 is one that is more akin to the doing of a totalitarian regime. However, this is happening in The Big Apple, right under the nose of the most powerful Western Democratic city. Yvette Wang was arrested together with Miles Guo on March 15, 2023, and detained without bail, even up till today. She has friends who can provide the funds for the bail conditions but were rejected by the Judge. The US authorities have suggested that there is a significant flight risk while overlooking her health complications in her battle against cancer, her selfless charity work in Manhattan during the height of the Pandemic, and her insistence on clearing her name even after her assets were seized and having her bail requirements ready.