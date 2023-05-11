CCP’s Victim #1 appeals pre-trial detention…again.

In a bizarre turn of events, while the notorious Southern District of New York (SDNY) is prosecuting Miles Guo (aka Ho Wan Kwok, Guo Wengui), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has labeled Guo “Victim #1” of the CCP in need of U.S. protection.

Actions speak louder than words, and the antics of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in a number of cases point to one inescapable conclusion: the district is said to be infested with partisan hacks and CCP-owned prosecutors.

