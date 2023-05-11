×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: FreeMilesGuo | China | Lawsuit

Paid Sponsored Content

Is Our Justice System Becoming Indistinguishable from Communist China?

Is Our Justice System Becoming Indistinguishable from Communist China?

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 08:00 AM EDT

CCP’s Victim #1 appeals pre-trial detention…again.

In a bizarre turn of events, while the notorious Southern District of New York (SDNY) is prosecuting Miles Guo (aka Ho Wan Kwok, Guo Wengui), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has labeled Guo “Victim #1” of the CCP in need of U.S. protection.

The Southern District of New York is known to be infested with CCP-owned prosecutors.

Actions speak louder than words, and the antics of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in a number of cases point to one inescapable conclusion: the district is said to be infested with partisan hacks and CCP-owned prosecutors.

Last year, FD.org issued a release, “Federal Courts Increasingly Compelled to Address Prosecutor Misconduct,” referring to “a growing list of cases in which federal courts have determined that federal prosecutors have engaged in serious misconduct. Examples cited include…READ MORE

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Specials
CCP's Victim #1 appeals pre-trial detention...again
FreeMilesGuo, China, Lawsuit
148
2023-00-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved