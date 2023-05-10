×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: FreeMilesGuo | China | Lawsuit

Paid Sponsored Content

Is Congressional Investigators Letting CCP Win?

Is Congressional Investigators Letting CCP Win?

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:00 AM EDT

Congress Needs to Up its Game to Beat Communist China

We know the Chinese Communist Party’s gameplan. So why isn’t Congress taking control of the field?

We have the CCP’s playbook: Unlimited Warfare, a book written by two People’s Republic of China (PRC) colonels.

The CCP uses American law as a weapon of war to immobilize their enemies, while having no regard themselves for the rule of law.

In it, Colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui discuss “a number of means and methods used to fight a non-military war,” including, “psychological warfare (manipulating what people see and hear in order to lead public opinion along),” and “international law warfare.”

The CCP uses American law as a weapon of war to immobilize their enemies, while having no regard themselves for the rule of law. Speaking of their infiltrators and allies embedded in American’s justice system, they say “international law, national law, behavioral norms, and ethical principles, have absolutely no restraining effects on them. They are not responsible to anyone, nor limited by any rules, and there is no disgrace when it comes to the selection of targets, nor are there any means which are not used.” READ MORE

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Specials
Congress Needs to Up its Game to Beat Communist ChinaWe know the Chinese Communist Party's gameplan.
FreeMilesGuo, China, Lawsuit
199
2023-00-11
Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved