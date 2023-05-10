Is Congressional Investigators Letting CCP Win?

Congress Needs to Up its Game to Beat Communist China

We know the Chinese Communist Party’s gameplan. So why isn’t Congress taking control of the field?

We have the CCP’s playbook: Unlimited Warfare, a book written by two People’s Republic of China (PRC) colonels.

In it, Colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui discuss “a number of means and methods used to fight a non-military war,” including, “psychological warfare (manipulating what people see and hear in order to lead public opinion along),” and “international law warfare.”

The CCP uses American law as a weapon of war to immobilize their enemies, while having no regard themselves for the rule of law. Speaking of their infiltrators and allies embedded in American's justice system, they say "international law, national law, behavioral norms, and ethical principles, have absolutely no restraining effects on them. They are not responsible to anyone, nor limited by any rules, and there is no disgrace when it comes to the selection of targets, nor are there any means which are not used."