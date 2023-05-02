Is DOJ Using Victimless "Crime" to Justify Long-term Detention?

Are Manhattan prosecutors engaged in political persecution on behalf of the CCP by improperly denying bail to Guo Wengui/Miles Guo and Wang Yanping/Yvette Wang?

Imagine being indicted for a crime with no victim. For the sake of illustration, let’s say you’ve been arrested for shoplifting…but then the shop owner denies you stole anything. In fact, the owner organizes protests demanding your release.

But the prosecution sends law enforcement to your home, who then ransacks it looking for “evidence” to fit the allegations. While they are there, your house “mysteriously” catches fire and burns, possibly destroying exculpatory evidence in the process.