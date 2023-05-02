×
Tags: FreeMilesGuo | China | Lawsuit

Paid Sponsored Content

Is DOJ Using Victimless "Crime" to Justify Long-term Detention?

Is DOJ Using Victimless "Crime" to Justify Long-term Detention?

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 08:00 AM EDT

Are Manhattan prosecutors engaged in political persecution on behalf of the CCP by improperly denying bail to Guo Wengui/Miles Guo and Wang Yanping/Yvette Wang?

Imagine being indicted for a crime with no victim. For the sake of illustration, let’s say you’ve been arrested for shoplifting…but then the shop owner denies you stole anything. In fact, the owner organizes protests demanding your release.

But the prosecution sends law enforcement to your home, who then ransacks it looking for “evidence” to fit the allegations. While they are there, your house “mysteriously” catches fire and burns, possibly destroying exculpatory evidence in the process.

Now imagine that they gain access to every financial account you have and seize all your assets and property. Then they go to the judge and claim that, because you have a good deal of money in your accounts, you own a nice car, house and even a boat, that this is clearly evidence that you’ve funded these things through shoplifting because ‘how else would you have the money for these things?’ READ MORE

Are Manhattan prosecutors engaged in political persecution on behalf of the CCP by improperly denying bail to Guo Wengui/Miles Guo and Wang Yanping/Yvette Wang?
