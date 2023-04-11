Government Documents on Seized Assets of Anti-CCP Dissident Guo Wengui/Miles Guo Implodes Their Case

A new document from the U.S. government in their case against New Federal State of China founder Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Guo and Miles Kwok) unintentionally blows massive holes in their own case that Guo’s wealth was the result of fraud.

Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutors allege that Guo has stolen over $1 billion, which they claim is from the following sources; $452 million raised from sales of GTV stock, $150 million was through “Himalaya Farm Alliance,” $250 million from “GClubs,” and $262 million from Himalaya Exchange, for a total of $1.14 billion.

The SDNY has a clear bias against Guo, and has fought to deny him bail after easily letting out the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried earlier this year. As a result, Guo has remained behind bars since his arrest on March 15th.