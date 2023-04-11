×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: FreeMilesGuo | China | Lawsuit

Paid Sponsored Content

Government Documents on Seized Assets of Anti-CCP Dissident Guo Wengui/Miles Guo Implodes Their Case

Government Documents on Seized Assets of Anti-CCP Dissident Guo Wengui/Miles Guo Implodes Their Case

By    |   Wednesday, 12 April 2023 08:00 AM EDT

A new document from the U.S. government in their case against New Federal State of China founder Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Guo and Miles Kwok) unintentionally blows massive holes in their own case that Guo’s wealth was the result of fraud.

Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutors allege that Guo has stolen over $1 billion, which they claim is from the following sources; $452 million raised from sales of GTV stock, $150 million was through “Himalaya Farm Alliance,” $250 million from “GClubs,” and $262 million from Himalaya Exchange, for a total of $1.14 billion. 

The SDNY has a clear bias against Guo, and has fought to deny him bail after easily letting out the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried earlier this year. As a result, Guo has remained behind bars since his arrest on March 15th.

Yet, the documents on the seizure of Guo’s assets show that all the money is accounted for. And if all the money is there - how was there a fraud? While Guo has undoubtedly lived a luxurious life, this further proves that’s owed to his successful business career. READ MORE

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Specials
A new document from the U.S. government in their case against New Federal State of China founder Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Guo and Miles Kwok) unintentionally blows massive holes in their own case that Guo's wealth was the result of fraud.
FreeMilesGuo, China, Lawsuit
192
2023-00-12
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved