A Look into Francis Mangubat's Impressive Real Estate Success

At 27 years of age, Francis Mangubat is one of the biggest names in the Philadelphia real estate industry. The company he co-founded, Advance Philly, is a multimillion-dollar business today projected to do $100M+ this year alone. Although Francis is now a very successful entrepreneur, his story embodies persistence, grit, and tenacity.

When he was just 8 years old, Francis and his family left the Philippines for the US. They settled in Illinois, where all 13 of them shared a 3 bedroomed apartment. There often wasn’t enough money for necessities, and they had to rely on food stamps. At school, Francis recalls feeling embarrassed when he queued for free lunches.

He pursued a B.S. in accounting and finance in college because his father told him accountants could always get jobs. For someone who’d grown up hearing “There is no money for that” when he asked for something, the promise of security was hard to resist, so he applied.

A driven student, Francis did well in college and got internship opportunities in big organizations. With time, he noticed a strange pattern. Although the employees in these organizations were in what others termed “dream jobs,” they could not hide their excitement when Friday rolled in. In their hurry to get home, they ended up messing things up and creating more problems that needed to be handled.

The conviction that maybe he was not meant to work in one of those organizations happened when Francis got declined a job opportunity. After heaps of praise on his high GPA score and being well-spoken in an interview, Deloitte at Rockefeller Center in NYC denied him a Consulting Role. For two months, Francis was borderline depressed and had no idea what to do after graduating.

Francis’s “Rich Dad” Mr. Z gave him the push he needed to try something else. Despite being wrongly convicted previously, Mr. Z had reclaimed his life and built several successful businesses. When Francis was still moping around, his Rich Dad man gave him a book and a piece of advice, “Only take advice from people who are number 1 in what they do.”

Instead of listening to what everyone thought about him, Mr. Z challenged Francis to reconsider his options. That statement set him on another course in his life. Francis started seeking mentors for himself. Francis would go out of his way to grab lunch and coffee with individuals much more successful than him. At one point, he hired a business coach and with $2,500 and only having $6,000 in his bank account.

Surrounded by successful and resourceful people, Francis started growing his skills. Before even graduating college, he was running two businesses he had built from $0 up. At 22, he bought his first property and began his real estate journey.

Two years later, he started his own company, Advance Philly, and concentrated his efforts on growing it. The next year, when Francis was 25, his efforts paid off when it became a multimillion company and made him a self-made millionaire. The following year, the business grew further, and he became a multimillionaire at 26.

Years after he was just a poor boy yearning for financial security, Francis is a top-performing real estate expert with a multimillion-dollar net worth. This year alone, he projects he will sell real estate worth $40M and his team $100M. Francis still has the same work ethic as he had when he first started and strives to be one of the most successful real estate professionals in the country.