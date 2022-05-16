Content Creator and Consultant Ekalavya Hansaj is Helping Businesses Grow Online

Over the last decade, the world has witnessed social media platforms becoming the mainstream advertising medium for businesses. Following the steep rise in internet users and content creators, social media has also become the most competitive platform for businesses. It has become more challenging for any new brand or startup to find visibility on the internet and reach their target audience. This difficulty is where professional guidance is required. Ekalavya Hansaj, a serial entrepreneur, investor, and incredible content creator, is a well-known name in this space. As an award-winning entrepreneur, he shares proven ways to monetize your internet presence through his YouTube channels.

Ekalavya Hansaj started his journey as an MBA student and became the chief consultant at a multinational company. Ekalavya Hansaj, with his root in India, moved to the U.S. 11 years ago to pursue his dreams in the entrepreneurial world. He was the Vice President of a startup generating millions in revenue through sales. Over a period, Ekalavya realized the potential of SaaS and product-based business in the U.S. and decided to venture into entrepreneurship.

His success did not come easy, as Ekalavya's first two startups failed. The failure taught him to focus more on his core area of expertise instead of imitating others' success schemes. Having realized his strength, Ekalavya has become unstoppable. He founded a startup awarded the "332nd best entrepreneurial company" in the U.S." in 2015 by Entrepreneur Magazine. He has also invested in numerous startups and mentored over 50 businesses at the San Francisco chapter of the Founder Institute.

Ekalavya owns two successful companies, namely Ekalavya Hansaj, Inc. and Quarterly Global. His businesses are focused on marketing and advertising-based technology solutions. So far, Ekalavya has offered result-oriented services to agencies, podcasters, content creators, influencers, and celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. He has also developed a brilliant team of consultants to take after his business ideologies, prioritizing customer satisfaction through personalized services.

The knowledge and experience he gained over the years through his entrepreneurial journey are priceless. Now, as a content creator on YouTube, Ekalavya continues to share his knowledge to help aspiring business owners grow by leveraging the power of the internet. Through his channel "Online Growth Guy", Ekalavya shared his proven marketing technique to mentor budding entrepreneurs to find visibility on the internet. Besides being a mentor, Ekalavya has an exceptional sense of humour. His other channel- "Mr. Slayerz", is focused on stand-up comedy, where he slays absurd T.V. ads and weird, un-relatable content on OTT streaming platforms.

Honesty, transparency, and accuracy are the foundation pillars of Ekalavya's success. He develops mechanisms to measure daily productivity and even uses partnerships to grow his business. Millions of views on his content and a staggering number of followers on his social media accounts prove his proficiency as an internet marketer.

After going through a series of intensive skill development training and winning awards such as "Young Leaders of India" in 2010, "Innovator of the Year" in 2017 by OIN, and many more, Ekalavya has become an inspiration to many. From an MBA student to a millionaire serial entrepreneur and investor, his story motivates millions of people to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. Ekalavya plans to continue scaling his business in the coming years to impact over 10k aspiring business owners and advocate children's rights to mentor the future generation of entrepreneurs.