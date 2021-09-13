Work Feels Like Leisure When You Pursue Your Greatest Passion – Dr. Kami Parsa

Dr. Kami Parsa works hard, but this comes naturally to him. Part of that comes from pursuing his passions, incorporating them into his work every day.

Dr. Parsa understands the uniqueness of his ability to pursue his greatest passion. He says, “My passion is surgery, and I tell people that I’m lucky that my work is also my hobby.” This allows Dr. Parsa to spend all day following his hobby while earning a living doing so.

When asked about his greatest passions, Dr. Parsa says he is “passionate about surgery. The operating room is my sanctuary.” The fact that he pursues his passions day to day means that work sometimes feels like leisure. This allows Dr. Kami Parsa to put more energy into his work than others. His passion urges him to constantly innovate. That has led him to deliver a high standard of patient care. It has also led to his development of the Trifecta and Quadfecta surgical techniques and the duplex procedure.

The fact that Dr. Parsa’s passion and work are the same has also provided opportunities to give back. For example, he has been involved with the International Kids Foundation and the Surgical Friends Foundation because of his passion for the work. That passion drives him to keep working even when it is not necessary. The natural result is volunteering his time to help others.

This also ties into another important passion of Dr. Parsa. He explains, “I have always believed that one of the most important things you can do with this life is to serve others. This is the true passion that continues to drive me professionally and personally.” He continues, “I feel so fortunate that I can work and make a difference as a surgeon.”

Dr. Parsa’s passion for surgery led him to complete a sub-specialty fellowship at the University of Miami. This fellowship was in oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery and followed his ophthalmology residency at USC. While in Miami, Dr. Parsa’s passion led to him serving as the Medical Head Advisor at the International Kids Fund. Once he moved back to California, that passion spurred him to co-find the Surgical Friends Foundation and serve as Medical Head Advisor.

Dr. Kami Parsa considers himself lucky to be able to pursue his passion as a career. Enjoying what he does makes work feel like leisure. That has given him the drive to innovate and give back.