Hair Transplant in Turkey at Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Getting a hair transplant in Turkey means eliminating hair loss and welcoming a transformed look while saving considerable money. Turkish hair clinics are famous for expert surgeons and high-quality results, yet they provide affordable services, attracting medical tourists from around the globe. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic in Istanbul is an excellent example. Here’s everything it offers and why hair transplant procedures are cheaper in Turkey than anywhere else while providing high quality.

Turkey’s Cost Advantage

The average hair transplant cost in Turkey ranges between $2,500 and $6,000. To put things in perspective, hair transplant surgery in the US can set patients back $18,000. Some clinics have prices going up to $30,000. The price primarily depends on the number of grafts, the surgeon’s expertise, the clinic’s location, and the hair transplant method. Still, the cost difference is astonishing. Why is a hair transplant in Turkey cheaper? The country’s weaker economy, including a devalued currency, is the primary culprit. The lower cost of living than in the US and other countries makes the prices seem like a bargain, although they’re nothing of the sort from Turkey’s perspective. That means the cost doesn’t mirror quality; quite the contrary. A surprising fact that makes clinics in Turkey stand out is all-inclusive services. They offer accommodation, transfer, aftercare, and other perks as a package deal. Prices in the US include only surgical costs.

Award-Winning Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is among the most reputable hair transplant centers in Turkey and beyond. VD Viajes’ La Razón named it the Best Medical Tourism Facility at the 2019 Tourism Awards in Spain. That recognition stems from its medical team’s constant improvement and focus on top-notch results. Dr. Serkan Aygin, the clinic’s founder and lead hair transplant surgeon, has 25+ years of experience, helping 10,000+ patients enjoy a 98% growth rate of transplanted grafts. As a pioneer in the ever-evolving field of hair transplantation, Dr. Aygin continually brings innovation to the table, raising the bar in the hair restoration industry. That has put him and his eponymous clinic on the radar, with prominent institutions acknowledging his work with multiple awards. One includes the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, which honored Dr. Aygin with Europe’s Best Hair Transplant Surgeon Award at the 2019 European Awards in Medicine. Accolades aside, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic stands out for all-inclusive packages, offering the following: Online consultation

Multi-language interpreters

A three-night stay at a five-star hotel

VIP transfers between the airport, hotel, and clinic

3D hair analysis

Pre-op blood test

Local or SOFT anesthesia

Hair transplantation

Post-op medication (painkillers, antibiotics, swelling medicine, etc.)

Low-level laser therapy

Extensive aftercare

18-month warranty

Lifetime customer service All these services at a fraction of the cost (without hidden expenses) make Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic a cost-effective alternative to its US and other counterparts.

Innovative Hair Transplant Methods

Dr. Serkan Aygin and his team specialize in revolutionary hair transplant methods, the most notable being Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). Both are advanced versions of the FUE hair transplant technique, except the latter requires no incisions. Before & after transformation at the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic - Natural results for your self-confidence The DHI method utilizes a Choi pen, a state-of-the-art surgical device that enables seamless hair extraction and direct implantation. It has forceps on one end and a hollow needle on the other, allowing the surgeon to harvest hair follicles from the donor area and load them into a tube. The surgeon then uses the tool’s plunger to insert the extracted hair into balding areas. This technique dramatically reduces healing time because the scalp trauma is minimal. There’s also the no-incisions bit. Another advantage includes patients having the option not to shave their heads. However, the number of follicles is limited, making DHI better for mild-to-moderate baldness. Regardless of the hair transplant method, patients get local anesthesia, but those who dislike needles can opt for SOFT anesthesia. It’s needle-free, involving a device that delivers a fluid anesthetic agent that the skin absorbs, making it painless.

Cutting-Edge 3D Hair Analysis

Another reason many choose Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is the award-winning Doku Studio Arc. It’s a 3D technology device for analyzing hair before surgery to gather vital information about a patient’s hair. It helps tailor procedures to patients’ needs. The device makes a 3D model of a patient’s head, snapping 360° photos to enable the surgeon to examine the hair from multiple axes and angles. Additionally, it analyzes every hair follicle, providing crucial measurements for thorough pre-op planning, including density, thickness, and average strand per root. Doku Studio Arc has won two prestigious awards in 2023, including the German Design Award and the iF Design Award.

Natural-Looking Results

All these hair transplant techniques and trailblazing devices wouldn’t mean anything if Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic didn’t have seasoned professionals on its team. Their medical prowess, quality of work, and dedication to natural-looking results are decisive factors in choosing the clinic. That quality is evident in the clinic’s hair transplant Turkey before and after photos. They document every patient’s journey, helping others learn what to expect from a hair transplant operation at Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. Unlike many competitor clinics, this one displays pictures that tell a story and help interested clients make an informed decision. Every hairline speaks volumes about the attention to detail, and every satisfied patient sports thick, dense hair. A thorough consultation is another factor influencing the results. Besides enabling patients to learn more about the procedure and discuss their expectations, it lets the surgeon analyze their hair and devise the best restoration plan. Additionally, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic’s patients enjoy extensive aftercare to ensure their natural hair growth goes without a hitch and meets their expectations.

A Sea of Positive Reviews

The internet is teeming with positive reviews of Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic, with patients praising the team’s meticulousness, support, kindness, and professionalism. They report having a “wonderful experience” and “smooth follow-ups” and enjoying “delightful results.” Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is a worthy, cost-effective alternative to US hair transplants. Anyone considering restoring their natural hair can schedule a free online consultation. They can also visit the clinic’s new Miami branch office. –

The information provided here is for general purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Individual results from hair transplants may vary. Consult with a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance. Any decision based on this information is at your discretion, and we disclaim any liability for such decisions.