Tags: ChineseCommunist | political | lawfare | weaponization

The CCP's Unrestricted Warfare Infiltration Hits Home

Thursday, 09 February 2023 12:00 AM EST

It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), currently led by General Secretary Xi Jinping, has engaged in unrestricted warfare against the United States for decades in a massive effort to become the world’s sole superpower. Yet little is known by U.S. lawmakers and the public of the CCP’s tactics and the scale of its influence inside its own government institutions.

That war of “malign influence,” infiltration, and lawfare has grown exponentially in scope and threat level—especially over the last few years—making the CCP threat, by many accounts, the biggest existential challenge to America’s national sovereignty today.

In July of 2020, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Walter Russell Mead, Ravenel B. Curry III Distinguished Fellow in Strategy and Statesmanship for the Hudson Institute, “We’ve now reached the point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours,” and “Over the past decade, we’ve seen economic espionage cases with a link to China increase by approximately 1,300 percent.”1

The US House of Representatives Takes Action

The U.S. legislature must address this serious “lawfare” threat through investigations, legislation, and other means at its disposal, and it seems that the process has finally begun in earnest.

The U.S. House of Representatives showed their concerns in a rare bipartisan vote on January 10 to create a new Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the CCP. As reported by The Epoch Times, “A succession of speakers from both parties extolled creation of the new panel, with Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) telling colleagues that ‘this select committee will examine the threats from the Chinese Communist Party with a fine-tooth comb and expose them for the American people and for the whole world to fully understand.’

No one understands the plans and methods of the CCP better than prominent Chinese dissident Mr. Miles Guo.

Thursday, 09 February 2023 12:00 AM
