Suspected Chinese Communist Party's Infiltration of DOJ and CIA Exposed in Light of Guo Prosecution

By Matt Palumbo

Chinese espionage poses a significant and growing threat to the United States, encompassing various activities aimed at obtaining classified information, intellectual property, and technological advancements. This threat is multifaceted and encompasses both traditional espionage methods and emerging cyber espionage techniques.

The media often focuses on the economic threat that CCP espionage faces, primarily through IP theft, which costs the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars per year. But the consequences of Chinese espionage for the United States are more far-reaching than that, as the CCP has already infiltrated America’s intelligence apparatus.