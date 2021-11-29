How Brandon Beal Found His Life's Purpose

Nobody starts something expecting to fail. When you dream so long about something, you make plans and put in the work to succeed. Consequently, one of the hardest things to do is pivot when life impedes that dream and forces you to pause and reconsider your options.

This is the journey of financial expert Brandon E. Beal to discover his plans for the rest of his life. Brandon is the agency manager of Beal Financial Group, a company he started from the ground up when an injury cut short his dreams of being a pro football player.

For the longest time, Brandon knew he wanted to become a professional athlete. He grew up as the oldest of five brothers and developed a competitive spirit. Watching his parents work hard to provide for his family motivated him to excel in sports and academics.

Brandon’s mom was a high school physical education teacher. She was also a volleyball and basketball coach, and that’s where he learned his work ethic and commitment that professional sports would require. Brandon played several sports including basketball, baseball, and football.

As a young adult, he settled for football and pursued it with commitment. He was already convinced that football was his future. In 2010, Brandon got his shot at his goal of playing pro football.

Life, however, had other plans for him. Three-quarters of the way through his tryouts, he tore a ligament in his foot called the Peroneus longus. This was devastating, but Brandon was not willing to let go of his dream yet.

He spent the next few months in rehab and eventually signed a contract with Arena Football in Chicago. After two years, however, Brandon could not play any longer and he had to look for another way of earning a living.

Brandon had developed an interest in personal training during his rehab. He loved it because he felt he could help people achieve a goal they otherwise couldn’t on their own, but that didn’t last long.

Although Brandon had a passion for personal training, the industry was saturated with trainers. He was doing a lot for his clients, but he still could not pay his bills. That’s when he knew for sure that he wanted to do something else that would still be helpful to others.

When Brandon discovered the financial services industry, all the pieces fell together. He started Beal Financial Group and made it his mission to help people from all walks of life gain financial independence. He says, “I’ve made it my life mission to make sure people can retire more than comfortably & are protected and have peace of mind in the event the worst should happen.”

At Beal Financial Group, Brandon works in partnerships with National Agents Alliance (NAA) and Integrity Marketing Group. The company has continued to experience exponential growth since it began operations.

He says, “My greatest success so far has most definitely been earning over $120,000 in a single month helping families and helping my agents assist their clients to the very best of their abilities as well.”