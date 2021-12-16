Living the Dream: How Ani Goulayan Launched her Brand "Vanity Makeup"

Makeup has its origin thousands of years ago in ancient countries like China, Japan and Egypt. However, only recently, this art form has achieved its due respect where people are deciding to pursue it as a career. Things were quite different even a decade ago when teenager Ani Goulayan was dreaming of earning her living by following her passion for makeup. Makeup was not as popular among women back then and was looked down upon as being artificial. Today Ani Goulayan is setting the standards higher for her profession with her viral contouring videos on Instagram. The makeup artist and influencer has also ventured into an entrepreneurial journey with her personal brand "Vanity Makeup".

In 2006, Ani Goulayan was only 16 but she had big dreams of becoming a makeup artist. Discouraged by people around her, Ani was compelled to follow the traditional path of working toward a successful career. She obtained her degree from a subject that never interested her and even tried adapting to a 9 to 5 job. Frustrated with the routine life of a banker, Ani tried jewelry designing for a period but soon realized it was not her true interest. She belongs to the makeup industry, and she believed nothing else could give her a fulfilling career.

Ani started her journey on Instagram by creating makeup videos. Gradually she mastered the art of contouring, one of the difficult techniques to achieve a flawless jawline. Her mastery over the blend of colors and hues to create an impeccable jawline and highlighting the cheekbones grabbed positive attention. She garnered lots of appreciation for her art and received requests for her to conduct tutorials.

After repeated requests and the crazy popularity of her makeup videos, Ani started her first tutorial in 2014. Initially, it was a one-day crash course but received more than 100 registrations from different corners of the world. She continued the one-day tutorial crash course for a couple of years until she decided to reach for the next level. In 2016, Ani started her online makeup tutorial “Vanity Makeup School” to help others learn the art and pursue it as a career.

Vanity Makeup School is an online platform where students can watch and learn techniques directly. Ani keeps an eye on details while creating full-length videos that cover 25 crucial makeup techniques including her area of expertise in contouring. The course includes fundamentals as well as professional techniques. The students are certified from Vanity Makeup after successfully completing the course.

Following the success of her makeup tutorial, Ani launched her exclusive line of cosmetics under the brand "Vanity Makeup". Her exclusive collection includes different shades of contouring creams, eye shadow palettes, and easy-to-use contour brushes. The product range has been designed with various shades of pigments to suit people with different complexions. Contouring brushes are professionally crafted to get that naturally chiseled look with minimum effort. The entire range of Vanity Makeup cosmetics is available online on its official website.

Ani Goulayan is planning to bring her cosmetic line to retailers across the country in the near future. She aspires to see Vanity Makeup as a global brand collaborating with renowned celebrities from the world of glamor. Ani dreams of traveling the world helping people learn the magic of contouring that has been mostly unexplored.