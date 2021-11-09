How Adele Tevlin is Helping Others Find a Whole New Life Paradigm

Adele Tevlin is the CEO at C.E.O Blueprint, a transformational leadership development company for C-suite executives and business owners. She has spent the last 20 years specializing in helping business leaders in North America create and produce massive elevations in their leadership and performance. This includes a 4-week course that applies in the business environment and allows the clients to incorporate the methodology into their personal lives and relationships. She has designed the program to change people's subconscious programming to help them create confidence, empathy, and opportunity in their lives and businesses.

With over 15 years of experience as a cognitive-behavioral therapist, Adele has tapped into her potential and expertise to help others find a whole new life paradigm. She is a behavioral expert and pattern interrupter that uses a combination of cognitive-behavioral therapy, neuroscience, and psychology to ensure clients achieve the transformation and breakthroughs they are committed to making in their lives.

She has dedicated her life to helping people deconstruct and reject the stories, ideas, and experiences that don't serve them in achieving either their life or business goals. Her ability to spot people's blind spots and any barriers that block them from reaching their potential is made possible. She is an experienced pattern interrupter and behavioral expert and can help shift any unsought behaviors and create sustainable change. Adele says she helps such people start a new life pattern from which they can swiftly and effectively operate.

Most of her clients have been businessmen and women seeking to find the working formula for their ventures. This includes top business leaders and well-established corporations such as TD Bank, CIBC, Credit Swiss, Goodmans LLP, Shimmerman Penn, Blakes LLP, and Crowe Soberman LLP. This also includes an exhaustive list of other entrepreneurs, including individuals not in the business that only want to better their lives.

Adele herself had at one point dropped whatever was not working in her favor, choosing what allowed her to pursue her dreams. For instance, Adele had to close the office space she rented in Canada, making her losses instead of profits. She immediately switched to operating in the online space, growing tremendously from struggling to pay her bills to owning a 7-figure business in twelve months. She now has not only one but multiple 6-figure businesses and has impacted thousands of other entrepreneurs to share their victories.

"I'm an example of what's possible for people, and the money they get to make after going through my programs, and the impact they get to have in their communities is truly incredible to facilitate and witness," says Adele.

Adele now shares the goal of impacting a million people to help them live a better and positive life. According to Adele, the essential impact she can bring to the world is helping others gain financial freedom. She has even established a podcast episode all around the concept, and she is ready to release it to the world.

Adele also has a big heart for charity, and she is committed to setting up a foundation to give back to society. Her wish is to reach and help less privileged children, to help them live to explore their potentials.