The Big Winners and Losers From Virginia's Gubernatorial Race

I was wrong. Those are my three most hated words in the English language.

I take a lot of pride in my punditry and political predictions. But sometimes I miss.

Yes, I predicted, loud and clear and far and wide, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe would beat GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin. I was wrong, and I can truthfully say I was never so happy to be so wrong.

What did I miss? Two things: The Black vote and voter integrity.

I follow some influential Black Republican writers who had concluded that the Youngkin campaign managers had not made the right inroads necessary in the Black community.

Therefore, Youngkin would not get the numbers he needed out of the Black communities.

But that was last September. October and November became all about education.

It went right to the core of the very far left agenda.

First was Loudon County; an alleged double rape by a guy in a skirt.

That was followed by an apparent coverup, a parental explosion and the arrest of the parent. It culminated in progressives across the board saying that parents should have no influence on their children’s education.

To cap it all off, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland inferred parents who protest at school board meetings could be "domestic terrorists."

Understand, candidate McAuliffe and the entire Democratic Party crossed the unthinkable line: They came for the children.

They also came to indoctrinate, and to teach hate.

They came to put a wedge between parent and child.

And, in the end, they came to get their collective donkeys kicked.

They made Mama Bears of us all.

The Virginia gubernatorial race result was a political earthquake. After nine months of a new socialist America, it became the focal point for the counterrevolution.

The aftershocks will be felt for years, in ways that are not immediately apparent. With that in mind, let’s go through a preliminary list of winners and losers. See if you agree. All comments are welcome.

The single biggest shock winner is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

He stood alone against the entire Democratic Party, past and present, and stopped the multi-trillion-dollar boondoggle intended to make the Democrats the forever ruling party of the Socialist States of America.

Even the gift to his wife of a $170,000 per year (no show?) job didn’t win his support.

Now he stands tall as a "Profile in Courage," protecting America, our Constitution and our free-market exceptional history.

Suddenly he has "moderate" Democrat support; colleagues of similar philosophy and dissimilar courage.

It’s his Democratic Party now. Other big winners include Tulsi Gabbard, Krysten Sinema, parents, students, legal immigrants, school choice, homeschooling, Winsome Sears, Minneapolis, Seattle, Buffalo, Andrew Yang, Long Island, Donald Trump, and the REv. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The single biggest loser is the omnipresent (AOC) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Her days of bullying ended abruptly in Virginia.

There are no more parents to be intimidated or Republicans to be insulted.

Ocasio-Cortez and her squad came up big losers - from coast to coast - literally.

They lost big on Long Island and big in Seattle. The rule of law is making a comeback. The reign of cancel culture is past its peak. Yes, she can keep her seat in Congress.

But her dream of beating Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-M.Y. and becoming Senate majority leader is a double-defeat for her. She can’t beat Chucky and the next Senate Majority Leader is a guy named Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

"Hasta la vista, baby."

Other losers include Attorney General Garland, the Clintons, Obama, President Obama (0 for four on endorsements), Stacey Abrams, the NEA, Black Lives Matter and critical race theory (CRT).

So, yes, I was wrong. And the right man won. And America is on the way back.

In the 18th century we said: "Don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes."

In the 19th century we said: "Remember the Alamo."

In the 20th century we said: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

And in the 21st century we say: "Let’s go, Brandon."